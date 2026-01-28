HCMC orders completion of IUU violation reviews ahead of EC inspection

The fishing boats that do not meet the operational requirements of Long Hai Commune are currently concentrated at the Lua Ban dock in Phuoc Thai Hamlet for management purposes.

In accordance with the directives from the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has mandated the Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly review and definitively resolve the cases of "closed files" related to violations in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, ensuring progress for the inspection by the European Commission (EC) Inspection Delegation. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued Official Letter No. 628/UBND-DT regarding the review and resolution of violation cases against illegal fishing.

However, the current progress has only reached approximately 33 percent, which does not meet the set requirements and poses a risk to the preparation for working with the European Commission (EC) Inspection Delegation, as well as the goal of lifting the IUU yellow card against Vietnamese seafood.

In response to this situation, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has called for the unit to urgently develop a plan and specific solutions, concentrating maximum human and material resources to complete the review and definitive resolution of violation cases by February 5, 2026. Additionally, there is a need to enhance regular inspections and strictly implement the directives from the Government.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan