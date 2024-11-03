HCMC bustling with “Healthy for the Nation” week

Multimedia

A series of exciting sports and cultural activities was organized at the “Healthy for the Nation” week which took place in Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCMC’s District 1.

The program aims to respond to the campaign “All people take exercises following the example of Great Uncle Ho” in 2024 and the movement “Healthy for Career Building and Defending the Country”.

The week attracts a large number of locals, domestic and foreign visitors. It aims to raise awareness of the role of physical exercise in improving health, physical strength, stature, and the quality of people's lives, and building a healthy lifestyle and cultural environment contributing to consolidating the great national solidarity bloc.

The ‘Healthy for the Nation’ week themed ‘Youthful Strength, Healthy Nation’ held on October 29 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street will run until November 3.

1.jpg
Children experience making their own bamboo and rattan products at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
2.jpg
The “Healthy for the Nation” week in HCMC attracts many foreign tourists. (Photo: SGGP)
3.jpg
Visitors are offered a chance to experience hands-on pottery-making. (Photo: SGGP)
4.jpg
A stall displaying e-books at the event (Photo: SGGP)
5.jpg
Many exciting sports and cultural activities are organized during the week. (Photo: SGGP)
6.jpg
Kids playing chess at the event (Photo: SGGP)
7.jpg
Having experience playing pickleball (Photo: SGGP)
8.jpg
A Vietnames folk game (Photo: SGGP)
By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

