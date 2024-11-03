HCMC bustling with “Healthy for the Nation” week

A series of exciting sports and cultural activities was organized at the “Healthy for the Nation” week which took place in Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCMC’s District 1.
The program aims to respond to the campaign “All people take exercises following the example of Great Uncle Ho” in 2024 and the movement “Healthy for Career Building and Defending the Country”.
The week attracts a large number of locals, domestic and foreign visitors. It aims to raise awareness of the role of physical exercise in improving health, physical strength, stature, and the quality of people's lives, and building a healthy lifestyle and cultural environment contributing to consolidating the great national solidarity bloc.
The ‘Healthy for the Nation’ week themed ‘Youthful Strength, Healthy Nation’ held on October 29 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street will run until November 3.