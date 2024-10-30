HCMC emphasizes health and fitness with ‘Healthy for the Nation’ Week

Ho Chi Minh City has initiated its annual ‘Healthy for the Nation’ week, focusing on the theme ‘Youthful Strength, Healthy Nation’.

Musical performance at the opening of the special week

The opening ceremony, held on October 29th at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, was attended by high-ranking city officials, including Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung, and Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highlighted the importance of physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle in building a strong and prosperous nation. He added that the event, which runs from October 29 to November 3, is a response to the national campaign ‘All people exercise following the example of great Uncle Ho and the movement ‘Healthy to build a career and protect the country’.

The week-long program will feature a variety of activities, including sports competitions, health check-ups, and fitness workshops.

The program will take place across three locations: Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Lam Son Park, and Ben Bach Dang Park in HCMC’s District 1. Through this event, Ho Chi Minh City aims to convey the importance of physical training in enhancing health, fitness, and overall well-being, thereby improving the quality of life for its citizens. Additionally, it seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle and cultural environment, contributing to the strengthening of national unity.

Along Nguyen Hue Street, visitors have the opportunity to explore an exhibition area with books and publications. This exhibition highlights the development of Vietnamese sports over more than 75 years, covering topics such as sports nutrition knowledge, effective training methods, various sports disciplines, activities, and achievements in Vietnamese sports.

The week features prominent activities and showcases models of different sports, including cycling, basketball, pickleball, shooting, teqball, chess, roller sports, and table tennis.

The week-long event features immersive experiences such as interactive floors showcasing flower carpets and sea roads, sports walls highlighting SEA Games, Asian Games, and Olympic sports, and virtual walls of traditional musical instruments. By integrating technology into cultural and sports activities, the event aims to improve the entertainment options for Ho Chi Minh City's residents, particularly teenagers and children.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan