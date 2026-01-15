HCMC breaks ground on four major healthcare projects

The HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Projects simultaneously broke ground on three key medical-sector projects: a citywide Blood Bank, the second facility of the 115 Emergency Center, and the City Laboratory Proficiency Testing Center, on January 15, at the Tan Kien Medical Cluster in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Construction commenced on the Tropical Diseases Specialty Center (Block 4B) of Children’s Hospital No.1 on the same day.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Blood Bank, the 115 Emergency Center (Facility No.2), and the City Laboratory Proficiency Testing Center

According to the management board, all three projects are classified as Grade II civil works and Group B investment projects, financed entirely from the municipal budget, each designed with nine above-ground floors and a basement level.

The Blood Bank, overseen by the HCMC Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital, will be built to European Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The project covers 7,647 square meters, with a total floor area of 25,894 square meters, and investment capital of more than VND699.48 billion. In its initial phase, the center aims to process 500,000 blood units annually, scaling up to one million units by 2050—quadruple current capacity.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People’s Council delivers remarks at the ceremony

The second facility of the 115 Emergency Center will occupy 1,480 square meters of land, comprise 12,304 square meters of floor space, and cost nearly VND300 billion. It is designed to become the city’s most advanced emergency command headquarters, coordinating ambulance dispatch across HCMC. The facility will also house centralized logistics services, including maintenance of ambulances and in-vehicle medical equipment, disinfection stations, and systems for replenishing pharmaceuticals and emergency supplies—critical to out-of-hospital emergency care.

The City Laboratory Proficiency Testing Center, built on a 6,000-square-meter site with a total floor area of nearly 20,000 square meters and investment capital of VND450 billion, will research and produce test control samples, accredit medical-testing devices, train specialists, and optimize laboratory workflows across the city and surrounding provinces.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, HCMC People’s Council Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong stressed the need to uphold uncompromising standards of safety, quality, and construction progress. As a commemorative initiative for the 14th National Party Congress, she said, every square meter must reflect a sense of duty to the public and adhere to stringent labor-safety and environmental requirements.

She emphasized that the Tan Kien Medical Cluster is expected to serve as a national flagship model for specialized healthcare. Breaking ground on the three facilities represents the city’s political commitment to elevating the quality of life. Fully equipping the complex with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technologies will not only meet growing healthcare demands but also stimulate socio-economic development across HCMC’s western areas.

These projects, she added, demonstrate the city’s pursuit of advanced medical science, improved public well-being, and a leap forward in healthcare capacity ahead of the 14th National Party Congress—propelling HCMC toward regional leadership in medical excellence.

The Tan Kien Medical Cluster

The Tan Kien complex already hosts the HCMC Children’s Hospital, the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital, the Forensic Center, and Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University. In the next phase, the city plans to develop a new Trauma Hospital and a 500-bed Teaching Hospital. When completed, Tan Kien will form an integrated medical ecosystem combining specialized treatment, high-level diagnostics, and training for highly skilled healthcare professionals.

On the same day, the management board commenced construction of the Tropical Diseases Specialty Center (Block 4B) for Children’s Hospital No.1.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the Tropical Diseases Specialty Center at Children’s Hospital No.1.

This Grade II, Group B development will provide infrastructure for 120 pediatric infectious-disease beds. With a total construction footprint of 7,921 square meters and investment exceeding VND349 billion, the facility will include one basement level, nine stories, and a technical rooftop, along with ancillary systems such as advanced wastewater treatment, backup power, landscaped grounds, and internal circulation roads, ensuring safe, sustainable operations for the city’s youngest patients.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan