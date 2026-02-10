124 worker families return home aboard “Trade Union Train”

On February 10, at Saigon Railway Station, 124 families of union members and workers joyfully departed for their hometowns to celebrate Tet aboard the “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026,” a program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan offers gifts to workers at the seeing-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, attended the seeing-off ceremony for workers and their families.

The “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026” is among the federation’s meaningful Tet support initiatives, aimed at ensuring that every union member and worker can enjoy the Lunar New Year with their families.

These 124 families represent more than 2,290 union members, workers, and their relatives traveling home for Tet this year’s Trade Union Train. The total cost of the program exceeds VND7 billion.

The train services from Ho Chi Minh City to northern provinces and cities are scheduled to operate from February 9 to February 14, with return trips bringing workers back to Ho Chi Minh City for work expected between February 20 and February 24.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan speaks at the seeing-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, said Tet is a special time for family reunions after a year of hard work. He described the “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026” as an annual initiative of profound humanitarian significance, launched to support workers as Tet approaches.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan extended New Year wishes to workers and employees, expressing his hope that they would enjoy a meaningful, warm, and happy spring with their families. He also encouraged them to return to Ho Chi Minh City promptly after Tet with renewed spirit and determination, contributing to the growth of their units and enterprises in the New Year.

According to the President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, the city is home to nearly 2.4 million union members. During the Lunar New Year, the city’s trade union is expected to provide support for around 350,000 union members and workers through various initiatives.

Gifts and lucky money presented to workers’ families (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, 2,993 union members and workers have received assistance to travel home on the “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026,” while 820 others have been supported with airfare, and approximately 5,000 workers have been transported to their hometowns by union-organized buses.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and local authorities at all levels to conduct visits, present gifts, and provide support for union members who remain in the city during Tet, particularly those living in boarding-house areas.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh