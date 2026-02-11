Over 4,200 students, workers head home for Tet on beloved bus trips

A send-off ceremony of the “Bringing Tet Home” program for disadvantaged students and laborers returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year took place this morning at the Youth Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City.

Among those in attendance were Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Union of Students; and Mr. Nguyen Tho Truyen, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the send off ceremony of the “Bringing Tet Home” program for disadvantaged students and laborers returning to their hometowns to celebrate Tet. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

This year, the “Bringing Tet Home” program presented 4,230 bus tickets along with Tet gift packages to beneficiaries currently studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, enabling them to return home to Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Hue, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh and Nghe An.

Over the past five years, the initiative has provided more than 20,400 round-trip tickets to help people reunite with their families for the Tet holiday, including over 3,380 round-trip air tickets, more than 16,740 round-trip bus tickets and 275 round-trip train tickets.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Union of Students speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

In his remarks at the send-off ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet emphasized that the tickets represent not only practical support but also a meaningful gesture of solidarity and care. He expressed his hope that after the holiday, recipients would return to the city energized and ready to continue their studies and work with renewed determination.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong