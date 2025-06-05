HCMC Chairman meets District 6 to resolve investment project obstacles

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks with delegates.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc—Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee—led a working delegation from the municipal government to District 6 to review the district's socio-economic performance over the first five months of 2025 and address several key proposals raised by local authorities on the afternoon of June 5.

Proposal to reallocate land for school construction

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the District 6 People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Thang highlighted multiple obstacles impeding the implementation of investment projects in the district, including the Hang Bang Canal project and several delayed developments under the management of Binh Phu Investment JSC.

Currently, Binh Phu Investment JSC is overseeing 15 sub-projects across Wards 10 and 11. However, these developments remain entangled in outstanding obligations related to technical and social infrastructure, as identified in a previous inspection by HCMC authorities. The unresolved issues have significantly stalled progress.

District 6 Vice Chairman Nguyen Huy Thang speaks at the meeting.

District 6’s Vice Chairman Nguyen Huy Thang proposed that the HCMC People’s Committee establish a task force to reassess and propose feasible solutions to these lingering issues.

Regarding several land plots under the management of various city departments in District 6, Mr. Nguyen Huy Thang revealed that the district had formally requested the reallocation of eight such sites to the local government. The plan is to use these plots to build seven new schools and a public park to meet pressing community needs.

Promising socio-economic indicators

Earlier in the session, District 6 Chairwoman Le Thi Thanh Thao presented an overview of the district’s socioeconomic performance during the first five months of the year. She noted that the district has prioritized creating favorable conditions for businesses and individual entrepreneurs to operate and expand, resulting in a rise in new business registrations compared to the same period last year. As of now, the district is home to 7,595 active enterprises, 21,241 household businesses, and 38 cooperatives.

District 6 Chairwoman Le Thi Thanh Thao reports on the socio-economic situation and presents proposals.

Public revenue collection was estimated at over VND737 billion, equivalent to nearly 63 percent of the year’s target (VND1.18 trillion), and represented a nearly 48-percent increase year-on-year. As of May 26, public investment disbursement had reached nearly VND70 billion, or 22.8 percent of the allocated budget of VND306.6 billion.

The district has also maintained strong public security and order, with no major incidents reported—creating a stable, safe environment conducive to sustained development.

Remarkably, District 6 currently has no households living below the city’s poverty line for the 2021–2025 period. The local government continues to prioritize social welfare, regularly organizing healthcare programs and cultural activities to enhance community wellbeing and offer residents meaningful recreational opportunities.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan