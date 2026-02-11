Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay pre-Tet visits to religious establishments

A delegation of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City visited and extended New Year greetings to religious establishments across the city on February 10.

A delegation of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, visited and extended New Year greetings to religious establishments across the city on February 10, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang (fifth, left) visits and extends New Year greetings to the Archbishop’s Palace of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese on February 10 (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Visiting the Archbishop’s Palace of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese, Mr. Tran Luu Quang briefed church leaders on the city’s outstanding socio-economic development results in 2025 and shared orientations for the time ahead. He attributed these achievements partly to the contributions and companionship of priests, religious dignitaries, and the Catholic community in the city.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he wished Archbishop Giuse Nguyen Nang, along with bishops, priests, religious dignitaries and the Catholic good health and peace, and expressed hope that they would continue joining hands in building a more sustainably developed Ho Chi Minh City.

Archbishop Giuse Nguyen Nang, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, expressed his appreciation for the attention paid by the city’s leaders, affirming that the Catholic community would continue contributing to the common development of the city and the country.

The same day, the delegation visited and delivered New Year greetings to the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South). Mr. Tran Luu Quang acknowledged and highly valued the contributions made by the Protestants to the city’s development, expressing his confidence that Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the General Confederation, together with pastors and believers of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), would continue working together to build Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang visits and extends New Year greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During a visit to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the municipal Party leader inquired about his health and extended wishes for peace and well-being to the Most Venerable, as well as monks, nuns and Buddhist followers.

According to Secretary Tran Luu Quang, Ho Chi Minh City’s notable socio-economic development achievements in recent times have received active contributions from Buddhist monks, nuns and followers. He also expressed his hope for continued sharing and support from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in the city’s construction and development process.

