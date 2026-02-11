War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City begins online ticketing

The War Remnants Museum, located at 28 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has officially launched an online ticketing system on February 10. This is part of efforts to accelerate digital transformation and improve visitor services.

According to the museum, the e-ticket system allows visitors to select their preferred visiting time and make online payments via the museum’s official website at baotangchungtichchientranh.vn. After completing the transaction, visitors receive a QR code via email, which can be scanned at the entrance, eliminating the need to queue for tickets.

The museum said that online ticket sales will help ease congestion during peak hours and enable visitors to access information in advance, including special exhibitions, site maps and visiting regulations.

In 2025, the War Remnants Museum welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors. It was ranked second among 444 must-see attractions in Ho Chi Minh City and topped the list of Vietnam’s top ten tourist destinations recognized as Best of the Best by Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The museum expects digital applications to further enhance visitor experience and promote its historical value.

Foreign tourists experience purchasing electronic tickets.

Visitor information for the War Remnants Museum Ticket price: VND40,000 (US$1.54) per person Free admission: Children under 6; 50 percent discount for students Opening hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily (ticket counter closes at 5 p.m.) Address: No. 28 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City Online ticketing: https://ticket.baotangchungtichchientranh.vn/

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong