War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City begins online ticketing

According to the museum, the e-ticket system allows visitors to select their preferred visiting time and make online payments via the museum’s official website at baotangchungtichchientranh.vn. After completing the transaction, visitors receive a QR code via email, which can be scanned at the entrance, eliminating the need to queue for tickets.
The museum said that online ticket sales will help ease congestion during peak hours and enable visitors to access information in advance, including special exhibitions, site maps and visiting regulations.
In 2025, the War Remnants Museum welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors. It was ranked second among 444 must-see attractions in Ho Chi Minh City and topped the list of Vietnam’s top ten tourist destinations recognized as Best of the Best by Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
The museum expects digital applications to further enhance visitor experience and promote its historical value.
Visitor information for the War Remnants Museum
Ticket price: VND40,000 (US$1.54) per person
Free admission: Children under 6; 50 percent discount for students
Opening hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily (ticket counter closes at 5 p.m.)
Address: No. 28 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
Online ticketing: https://ticket.baotangchungtichchientranh.vn/