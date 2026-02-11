Ho Chi Minh City leaders extend Tet greetings to Lam Dong Province

On February 11, a delegation of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visited and extended Tet greetings to the Party, government, and people of Lam Dong Province.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee included Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Le Thi Kim Thu, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, and Vice Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Thuy.

The visiting delegation was welcomed by Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chair of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lam Dong Province, Pham Thi Phuc, and Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chair of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Ha Thi Hanh.

Senior officials from Ho Chi Minh City attend the Lunar New Year greeting ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet highlighted the close and enduring relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Lam Dong Province, while expressing her hope that local authorities would soon overcome the difficulties caused by recent storms and floods and restore stability to people’s lives.

Lam Dong is a major supplier of agricultural products and food to Ho Chi Minh City; at one point, the province’s produce accounted for as much as 70 percent of the city’s consumption market, helping to ensure a supply of clean and safe food for its service and tourism sectors.

Following the administrative consolidation of the former provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Nong, and Binh Thuan, the current Lam Dong Province now occupies a strategic position in national defense and security, contributing to conditions that support Ho Chi Minh City’s long-term and stable development.

Ho Chi Minh City presents VND5 billion (US$192,300) to Lam Dong Province to support social welfare initiatives for residents affected by recent storms and floods during the Lunar New Year period. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City presented VND5 billion (US$192,300) to Lam Dong Province to support social welfare initiatives for residents affected by recent storms and floods during the Lunar New Year period. In addition, the city provided VND400 million in Tet gifts for disadvantaged households and VND100 million in Tet presents to children sponsored by the Border Guard Station under the “Stepping Forward to School” program, as well as to the officers and soldiers serving at the border posts in the province.

Before this visit, Ho Chi Minh City had already donated VND10 billion to support Lam Dong Province in addressing the damage caused by heavy rains and floods at the end of 2025. The assistance package aimed to aid the recovery and rebuilding of local communities and institutions. It included support for the provincial police force and the military command; aid for three schools damaged during the storms; funding for the construction of homes for seven affected households; and the distribution of gifts to teachers and students impacted by the floods.

HCMC offers VND100 million in Tet presents to children sponsored by the Border Guard Station under the “Stepping Forward to School” program. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh