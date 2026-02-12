Trade union buses carry more than 5,000 workers home for Tet

The “Trade Union Buses – Spring 2026” program officially departed, transporting 5,000 disadvantaged workers back to their hometowns to celebrate Tet on the morning of February 12 at the HCMC Labor Cultural Palace.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents gifts and sees workers off as they return home to celebrate Tet with their families.

In attendance were Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Municipal Party Standing Committee and Head of the Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Member of the Municipal Party Standing Committee, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC and Chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation; and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan delivers remarks at the program.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan said that understanding the hardships faced by union members and migrant workers living far from home, the trade union has consistently mobilized substantial resources to provide bus, train, and air tickets, enabling workers to return home for Tet.

According to him, the “Trade Union Buses – Spring 2026” initiative is one of several programs organized to care for union members and workers during the Lunar New Year. In addition to complimentary tickets, the HCMC Labor Federation presented each worker with a Tet gift package worth VND300,000 and lucky money for workers’ children.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc presents gifts and bids farewell to workers boarding buses home for Tet.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy visits and extends greetings to workers’ families preparing to return home for Tet.

For many laborers, such support is a meaningful gift that helps them overcome financial constraints. Arriving early at the departure point, Tran Thanh Hung, a native of Quang Ngai Province and a garment worker at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, said he and his wife were fortunate to receive tickets to return home and visit their two children and elderly parents.

“It has been three years since I last celebrated Tet with my family,” Hung shared. “Because our two children stay in our hometown with their grandparents, in previous years, my wife would return home for Tet while I remained in the city to take on extra work. This year, thanks to the ticket support, I decided to go home so we can enjoy a full family reunion.”

Workers beam with joy aboard buses heading back to their hometowns.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong hands over gifts to workers before their Tet homecoming.

At around 7 a.m., buses carrying workers and laborers gradually rolled out, filled with joy and anticipation of imminent reunions.

Workers express excitement as they prepare to return home for Tet on trade union buses.

HCMC leaders bid farewell to workers and laborers traveling home for the Lunar New Year.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the HCMC Labor Federation are organizing a range of welfare programs for union members, including the “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026,” “Trade Union Flights – Spring 2026,” “Tet Reunion Festival,” “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026,” “Tet Meal – Spring at Boarding Houses,” and “Spring of Love – Tet for Children,” among others.

Leaders of the HCMC Labor Federation see workers off as they head home to celebrate Tet.

Related News Disadvantaged workers provided air tickets to return home for Tet

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan