HCMC Chairman extends Tet greetings to outstanding groups, religious leaders

On February 11, a delegation of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to outstanding religious organizations and leaders.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and the delegation pays a courtesy visit to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and Head of the Central Sangha Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; and the Second Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

During the visit, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc briefed religious dignitaries on the city’s socio-economic performance in 2025, highlighting a number of notable achievements. He also praised the contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in promoting social welfare and community engagement.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, offers Tet gifts to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon. (Photo: SGGP)

In the past year, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City successfully organized the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, an international Buddhist event that helped affirm the stature and reputation of Vietnamese Buddhism on the world stage.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc also acknowledged and commended the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s contributions to social welfare, particularly its efforts to care for vulnerable individuals and those facing hardship. He noted that these efforts reflect a strong humanitarian spirit and the nation’s cherished tradition of ensuring that “no one is left behind.”

On the occasion of the Tet holiday 2026, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc extended his best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, other religious dignitaries, monks and nuns, and Buddhists, wishing them a New Year filled with peace, prosperity, and fulfillment.

The delegation extends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon and the Second Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

On the same day, the delegation also visited Phuoc Thanh Pagoda to pay respects to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Head of the Central Supervisory Committee of the Sangha.

During the visit, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc extended Lunar New Year greetings and engaged in cordial discussions with the venerable monk. He shared the city’s socio-economic achievements in 2025 and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to social welfare and community support.

On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc extended his best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, along with monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers, wishing them a New Year filled with peace, prosperity, and fulfillment.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc visits Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh