HCMC Party Committee presents Tet gifts to exemplary Party cell secretaries

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to present Tet gifts to secretaries of grassroots Party cells citywide on February 10 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, attended the event and offered gifts to the Party cell secretaries.

In preparation for the Tet holiday, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to hand over Tet gifts to 261 exemplary Party cell secretaries who have demonstrated strong commitment in their work and are facing difficult circumstances. The conference was held across three venues.

In the former Ho Chi Minh City, the City Party Committee met with and presented gifts to 180 exemplary Party cell secretaries from 94 ward- and commune-level Party organizations.

180 exemplary Party cell secretaries from 94 ward- and commune-level Party organizations attend the event.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet noted that, despite ongoing hardships in their family lives, the Party cell secretaries had made significant efforts over the past year to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

They are exemplary yet unassuming role models, deeply committed, with a strong sense of responsibility and active engagement in all Party cell activities as well as tasks assigned by local authorities. They consistently show care and dedication to improving people’s livelihoods and to building residential communities that are increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet said.

She also noted that the dedication and grassroots work of residential-area Party cell secretaries have helped foster trust and confidence among Party members and residents, strengthened great national unity, and reinforced the close bond between the Party and the people, as well as between citizens and local authorities. Working alongside Party cells and mass organizations at the grassroots level, they have contributed to the city’s successful fulfillment of its political tasks in 2025.





On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended her wishes to Party cell secretaries for a joyful, warm, and happy Tet, while calling on them to continue upholding their sense of responsibility and maintaining close ties with their local communities, particularly as the city moves forward with the two-tier local government model, which presents numerous challenges and demanding tasks ahead.

At the conference, she also reiterated the Central Government’s recognition, assessment, and expectations for Ho Chi Minh City, as reflected in remarks by Party General Secretary To Lam during his recent Tet visit to the city’s Party organization, authorities, and people on the occasion of the Tet holiday 2026. Beyond the long-term task of shaping the city’s development trajectory in the years ahead, she noted that Ho Chi Minh City must, in the immediate term, fundamentally and decisively address persistent issues such as flooding, traffic congestion, and environmental pollution, while continuing efforts to build a safe, civilized, and modern city.

She also called on each Party cell, agency, unit, youth unit, and mass organization to formulate concrete programs and action plans to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in line with directives from the Party General Secretary and plans set out by the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee. These plans should be clearly defined on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, as well as for the entire term.



At the same time, she urged Party committees at the communes, wards, and special zones to continue paying special attention to Party cell activities and the quality of grass-roots Party organizations, in particular, the team of Party cell secretaries. This includes closely monitoring their circumstances, understanding individual challenges in order to provide timely support and encouragement, and creating favorable conditions for residential-area Party cell secretaries to effectively carry out and fulfill their assigned responsibilities.

The attention and support from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee brought moral encouragement and a sense of joy to Party cell secretaries as Tet approached, while also providing renewed motivation for them to stand alongside residents in advancing the development of their communities.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh