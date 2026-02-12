HCMC honors exemplary citizens as patriotic emulation movement gains momentum

At today’s conference, city leaders said emulation campaigns have engaged millions of residents, spotlighted thousands of role models, and driven Ho Chi Minh City’s social and economic progress.

Leaders of the agencies sign an agreement to coordinate efforts to promote the patriotic emulation movement and replicate exemplary advanced models in Ho Chi Minh City during the 2025-2030 period. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City authorities today reviewed five years of coordinated efforts to promote patriotic emulation campaigns, reporting widespread public participation and the emergence of thousands of outstanding collectives and individuals whose contributions have fueled the city’s social and economic progress.

At a conference organized by the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the city’s Emulation and Commendation Council and Director of the department, said the movement has expanded across sectors, localities and agencies, generating practical initiatives and tangible results that underpin the city’s achievements.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs presents the Certificate of Commendation from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to the staff of SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Over the 2021–2025 period, agencies and units jointly conducted more than 11,000 communication campaigns, reaching upwards of 4 million people. More than 6,100 exemplary models and nearly 29,700 individuals were identified and publicized through media platforms to encourage broader replication.

According to the department, the spirit of emulation has permeated all aspects of civic life, from the “excellent and creative workers” and administrative reform campaigns to humanitarian efforts such as “for the poor – leaving no one behind,” as well as the development of the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space”.

She also highlighted the role of the press in amplifying the movement. Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) and other key outlets produced thousands of reports and features, attracting more than 21.7 million digital views. Their coverage helped translate emulation and commendation work into accessible, vivid stories that resonated with the public.

The Department of Internal Affairs honored 13 collectives and three individuals with Certificates of Commendation from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the city’s emulation program during 2020–2025. Among the awardees were Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs presents the Certificate of Commendation from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to outstanding teams (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As the standing agency of the Emulation and Commendation Council, the department pledged to continue reforming recognition work, with greater emphasis on supporting and nurturing exemplary individuals after they are honored. The Nhung tam guong tham lang ma cao ca (Silent but Noble Examples) title, she said, has become a distinctive and humane hallmark of the city, affirming that even quiet contributions to the community deserve acknowledgment and dissemination.

Looking ahead, the department called for closer inter-agency cooperation and the adoption of digital technology and artificial intelligence to modernize communications and expand the reach of exemplary models online. Emulation and reward efforts will increasingly focus on the grassroots, prioritizing workers, producers and residents at the ward, commune and neighborhood levels, while improving the timeliness and accuracy of recognition.

At the conference, representatives of participating agencies signed a new cooperation agreement for the 2025–2030 period to further strengthen coordination in promoting patriotic emulation movements.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has also rolled out its own plans to integrate the movement into its economic, political and social coverage through dedicated pages and features linked to the study and emulation of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and style. Since 2020, the newspaper has published more than 3,000 articles on emulation and commendation work, over 2,000 features on advanced individuals and nearly 800 stories highlighting good deeds, contributing to the spread of positive values across society.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan