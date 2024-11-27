State budget investment capital to be allocated to Metro Line 2 project

Ho Chi Minh City will fund Metro Line 2 connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12 with the state budget.

Map of Metro Line 2

The statement was made by the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People Committee. Additionally, the plan includes a project connecting Metro Lines 1 and 2 to the Ben Thanh station.

According to the conclusion for the construction project of Metro Line 2 issued by the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Municipal People Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), in coordination with the Department of Finance, the Department of Transport, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Construction, and other relevant units, is urgently working to finalize the implementation plan for the Metro Line 2 project.

Relevant departments and units will provide a comprehensive assessment report on legal, financial, and diplomatic issues and add research and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mechanisms to the city's urban railway system development project.

The units will also research and add policies to the implementation plan for Metro Line 2, ensuring it meets the proposed schedule, and submit reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to present to the Party Civil Affairs Committee before November 28.

Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company (HFIC), in collaboration with the Department of Finance and other relevant units, will research and provide advice to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on appropriate forms of capital mobilization for the implementation of Metro Line 2 and submit a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before November 30.

In the first phase, the metro line 2 running on Cach Mang Thang 8 and Truong Chinh streets across districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu has a total length of 11 km, including a 2 km elevated section and 9 km underground, and 11 stations. The total investment for metro line 2 is nearly VND 47,800 billion (US$1.88 billion).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh