Coach stations across HCMC sell only 56 percent of Tet tickets

Coach stations in Ho Chi Minh City have sold more than 691,000 tickets out of nearly 1.24 million planned for the Tet peak period so far, reaching about 56 percent.

Ticket surcharge rates are being closely monitored and kept within 40–60 percent compared with regular days.

On the afternoon of February 10, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An said that during the peak travel period for the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday, the department has been carried out a range of coordinated solutions to meet travel demand and ensure traffic safety.

Bus stations have sold more than 691,000 tickets out of nearly 1.24 million planned. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

For road transport, 15 interprovincial bus stations have worked closely with transport companies to forecast demand, develop Tet service plans, publicly announce ticket prices, and begin early ticket sales. In addition, transport operators have prepared more than 2,200 backup vehicles to be deployed when passenger numbers surge or when vehicles cannot return on time.

The municipal Department of Construction has also developed operating schedules for Metro Line No.1, strengthened bus routes connecting interprovincial bus stations with airports and railway stations, and prepared backup vehicles for emergency support.

Notably, the city will offer free bus and metro rides on the 29th day of the 12th lunar month and on the first and second days of the first lunar month to facilitate travel for residents.

In aviation, a major highlight this year is the operation of Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, along with newly completed connecting roads. Allowing more late-night and early-morning flights, deploying biometric authentication systems and expanding online check-in have helped increase capacity and ease congestion.

The city continues to maintain an inter-agency task force to reduce congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and is ready to increase bus, taxi and contract vehicle services to serve passengers according to flight schedules.

In addition, traffic safety solutions for inland waterways, coastal routes and island transport services have been strengthened. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has put in place Tet duty schedules and activated the hotline No. 1022 for 24/7 public feedback.

Ho Chi Minh City commits to providing sufficient transport for the last passenger. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At the same time, the city is stepping up urban beautification, traffic organization for flower markets and festivals, infrastructure inspections, and strict handling of violations in transport activities.

Regarding Tet welfare efforts, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has carried out various activities to show appreciation and provide support for officials, civil servants and workers, ensuring full and timely payment of all entitlements in accordance with regulations. These efforts aim to create a positive atmosphere and motivate staff to successfully fulfill tasks in 2026.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong