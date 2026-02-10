Ornamental plants flood Ho Chi Minh City ahead of Tet

In the days near Tet, the ornamental flower market at September 23 Park, Ho Chi Minh City has begun to bustle as truckloads of flowers and ornamental plants arrive from provinces and cities across the country.

According to reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, trading activity on February 10 is gradually becoming lively, with many stalls having completed their displays and ready to meet residents’ Tet decoration needs.

From the 21st day of the 12th lunar month, gardeners from the Mekong Delta have continuously transported ornamental flowers and plants to Ho Chi Minh City. This year’s highlights are elaborately crafted pairs of animal-shaped ornamental displays.

Ornamental plants at September 23 Park, Ho Chi Minh City

Traders said that most buyers are mainly surveying the market and comparing prices.

From the 25th day of the 12th lunar month onward, a sharp rise in customer numbers is expected, with many gardeners continuing sales until the 29th day of the 12th lunar month.

In addition to flowers from the Mekong Delta, this year’s market also features ornamental plants from many other regions. Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoan, a peach blossom trader, said that she brought more than 100 peach trees to Ho Chi Minh City, ranging from mini trees to large, shaped specimens. Prices range from about VND1 million (US$38.7) for small trees, VND2 million (US$77.4) to VND3 million (US$116) for medium-sized trees, and around VND5 million (US$) for large, well-shaped specimens.

People choose kumquat trees from Hung Yen Province

Notably, kumquat trees from the Northern region have also begun arriving in Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Le Thanh Xuan from Hung Yen Province said that he brought just over 100 kumquat trees this year, as many kumquat orchards were damaged by flooding, reducing supply. Kumquat prices vary widely, from about VND2.5 million (US$96.6) to VND3 million (US$116), and up to VND10 million (US$386) for large, beautifully shaped trees. The most popular type, with a round canopy and heavy fruit, sells for around VND4 million (US$155) per tree.

Kumquats in the shape of horses

According to traders, rising transportation costs and limited supply have affected prices, but vendors are making efforts to transport and care for the plants to keep them healthy and vibrant. The presence of fruit-laden Hung Yen kumquat trees in Ho Chi Minh City has enriched the Tet ornamental flower market, creating a lively shopping atmosphere in the final days of the year.

Peach blossom trees appear at September 23 Park, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong