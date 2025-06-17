National

Binh Duong proposes investment in Binh Duong – Suoi Tien Metro Line project

The Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee has recently proposed the feasibility study report for the Binh Duong – Suoi Tien urban railway (metro line) project.

The Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee has just submitted the proposal to the Prime Minister, the State Appraisal Council and relevant ministries regarding the feasibility study report for the Binh Duong – Suoi Tien urban railway (metro line) project.

The project spans over 29 kilometers, starting from S1 Station in the center of Binh Duong new city, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City and ending at Suoi Tien Station, which connects to Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

The Binh Duong – Suoi Tien Metro Line needs approximately 58 hectares of land for project implementation. Its designed speed is 120 kilometers per hour.

photo-1-1-8212-2599-2479.jpg
Perspective of the A1 roundabout area in the center of Binh Duong new city, which is the proposed site for the metro station.

According to updated data from relevant authorities, the total investment for the Binh Duong – Suoi Tien metro line project has been adjusted to VND46,725 billion (US$1.8 billion).

According to the proposal of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province, VND16,725 billion (US$641 million) will be from the local budget, while VND30,000 billion (US$1.2 billion) will be mobilized through urban development resources, applying the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model.

