HCMC leaders pay Tet visits to Most Venerables Vien Minh, Ho Chanh

On February 12, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visited and extended Tet greetings to Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Buu Long Pagoda.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet extends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Buu Long Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and a delegation of the city’s leaders visited Most Venerable Ho Chanh, a member of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended her best wishes for good health to Most Venerable Vien Minh and Most Venerable Ho Chanh. The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also highlighted several notable socio-economic achievements recorded by the city over the past year, affirming that these accomplishments were made possible in part by the meaningful contributions of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers across the city, particularly in social welfare initiatives.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet conveys her wishes for peace and well-being to Most Venerable Vien Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet conveyed her wishes for peace and well-being to Most Venerable Vien Minh, Most Venerable Ho Chanh, and the wider community of monks, nuns, and Buddhist adherents. She also expressed her hope that the venerable leaders and the Buddhist community would continue to stand alongside the city in advancing social welfare efforts and supporting vulnerable groups.

On the occasion, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet and the city delegation also visited and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House located within the grounds of Buu Long Pagoda.

The complex also houses a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, featuring a wide range of documents and materials highlighting the life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House located within the grounds of Buu Long Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

