HCMC accelerates key projects, maintains construction throughout Tet holiday

HCMC authorities have ordered contractors to fast-track major infrastructure projects and maintain construction throughout the Tet 2026 holiday, aiming to prevent delays and support the city’s double-digit growth target for the year.

At present, only the Ring Road No.3 project—developed by the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority (TCIP) —and the Xuyen Tam Canal project—managed by the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board—are maintaining construction activities during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday.

The HCMC Department of Construction issued an urgent directive to project management boards, investors, and developers, calling for an acceleration of key infrastructure works across the city. The directive underscores the spirit of uninterrupted construction throughout the Tet holiday, with no disruption to project timelines.

According to the department, the city has recently completed numerous critical procedures to break ground on a series of strategic projects within compressed timeframes, including Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong), the Rach Chiec Sports and Recreation Complex, Phu My No.2 Bridge, and Can Gio Bridge. At the same time, major projects such as Ring Road No.3, the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway, the connector linking the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, and Nguyen Khoai Bridge and Road are being fast-tracked toward completion.

However, only Ring Road No.3 and the Xuyen Tam Canal project have so far arranged construction schedules during the Tet 2026 break. The Department of Construction has urged other project owners to proactively deploy manpower and equipment to ensure continuous implementation.

For ongoing projects—including Ring Roads No.2, No.3 and No.4 (the section passing through Binh Duong area), the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway, the HCMC–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway, and the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River—investors are required to review outstanding workloads, mobilize resources, develop scientifically grounded work plans, and factor in weather and material supply conditions to guarantee on-schedule completion.

For newly groundbreaking projects, the priority is to swiftly finalize documentation, conduct surveys, prepare construction sites, and make full use of the dry season and even the Tet holiday period to ensure simultaneous deployment immediately after the break, avoiding procedural bottlenecks.

The Department of Construction emphasized that expediting key infrastructure projects is critical to achieving HCMC’s double-digit growth target in 2026. Concurrently, relevant units must ensure adequate welfare policies and working conditions for officials, engineers, and workers engaged in construction during the Tet holiday.

