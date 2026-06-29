HCMC approves job position framework for civil servants, public employees

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a conclusion approving job position frameworks for civil servants and public employees working in Party agencies, mass organizations and local authorities.

The committee endorsed 16 draft decisions establishing job position lists for agencies under the City Party Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, and the Party committees of Party agencies, the city People's Committee, and Party Committees at commune, ward and special zone levels.

The decisions also cover support and service positions proposed by the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee.

Staff at Di An Ward Public Administration Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City assist residents with administrative procedures. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The Standing Committee authorized the Organization Commission to approve and adjust individual job positions, job descriptions and competency frameworks for the relevant agencies, organizations and public service units under the City Party Committee.

The commission will also determine the proportion of civil servants assigned to each job position, as well as the allocation of public employees by professional rank or occupational title for each agency and unit.

In the initial phase, staffing ratios will be implemented in accordance with Government Decree No. 361/2025/ND-CP, Decree No. 106/2020/ND-CP and Official Dispatch No. 64 issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Standing Committee also assigned the Organization Commission to guide agencies, units and local authorities in reviewing, finalizing and approving job position lists, job descriptions and competency frameworks to ensure they meet required standards and implementation deadlines.

In addition, the commission will coordinate with relevant agencies to advise the Standing Committee on regulations governing the functions, responsibilities and organizational structure of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency and the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, along with their respective job position frameworks.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong