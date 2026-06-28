Ho Chi Minh City marks 50 years with community spirit

HCMC dwellers celebrated the city’s 50th anniversary of bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name with welfare programs, cultural projects, and grassroots initiatives.

On the morning of June 28, numerous localities across Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously organized practical activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saigon - Gia Dinh officially bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026).

City leadership press buttons to launch activities

The highlights included social welfare programs, care for disadvantaged residents, and the launch of multiple community-oriented movements.

In Cho Lon Ward, the Ward Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee organized a ceremony to launch the commemorative activities. The event was attended by Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city Party Committee.

Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and Huynh Ngoc Nu Phuong Hong, Party Secretary of Cho Lon Ward, present gifts to disadvantaged households."

On this occasion, the locality distributed 200 gifts to households that have escaped poverty, near-poor households, and social protection beneficiaries. It also mobilized 30 neighborhoods for a general environmental cleanup, deployed the "Green - Clean - Safe Hospital" project alongside a community health checkup program, and inaugurated a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the Cho Lon Mosque. Additionally, a photo exhibition showcasing 50 years of Ho Chi Minh City bearing the President's name was opened, alongside various activities responding to the National Action Month on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control.

Local leadership and neighbors congratulate Trinh Nguu's family in his newly repaired house

Meanwhile, Cho Quan Ward hosted the 2026 "Kind-hearted Cho Quan - For the Community" festival, featuring a wide range of welfare activities.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh visits the house of resident Diep Bac Minh

The locality provided funding to repair great solidarity houses, supported restroom upgrades for disadvantaged households, and honored outstanding individuals in Fatherland Front work. The ward also launched the "Pioneering Men, Promoting Gender Equality" Club, a youth team supporting administrative reform and digital transformation, while providing regular sponsorship for 50 disadvantaged families and four livelihoods.

Following the program, Cho Quan Ward inaugurated the "Myriad Colors of Flowers" project and put the AI Kiosk Station—a 24/7 full-process online public service station—into operation to serve local residents.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and leaders of Phu Lam Ward present housing repair funds to Mrs. Cao Yem

In Phu Lam Ward, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the repaired house of Cao Yem's family, a local near-poor household. The project is funded by the ward's "For the Poor" Fund and social mobilization sources, with an estimated cost of around VND200 million.

On the same day, in Binh Tien Ward, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also attended a welfare program to distribute gifts to underprivileged residents in the area.

According to Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, donating and repairing great solidarity houses is one of the core activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the day Saigon - Gia Dinh officially had the honor of being named after President Ho Chi Minh. Moving forward, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front will continue to mobilize resources to build and repair more houses for disadvantaged households while acknowledging the proactive and creative spirit of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at communes, wards, and special zones in organizing community-oriented activities tailored to the actual needs of the people.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan