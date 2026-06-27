Youth action week launched, celebrating pride in Ho Chi Minh City

The event attracted more than 500 Youth Union members, young people and students.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Son, Deputy Secretary and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, said that the city's young people have the privilege of studying, growing and contributing in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.
He said that pride carries not only deep emotional significance but also a political responsibility, inspiring young people to continue learning, striving and contributing to the country's development.
During the event, the organizers presented gifts to disadvantaged children, young people and workers to encourage them to overcome difficulties in their studies and daily lives.
The Youth Union also announced the establishment of several new grassroots Youth Union branches under Cluster No. 7, which covers residential communities.
Following the launch ceremony, participants took part in a range of community activities in Trung My Tay Ward, including anti-drug awareness campaigns, environmental clean-up efforts and the removal of illegal advertisements from public spaces.