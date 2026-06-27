Youth action week launched, celebrating pride in Ho Chi Minh City

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union launched the action week "Proud Youth of the City Named After Uncle Ho" on June 27 at Quang Trung Software Park in Trung My Tay Ward.

The event attracted more than 500 Youth Union members, young people and students.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and Trung My Tay Ward officially launch the action week "Proud Youth of the City Named After Uncle Ho." Photo: Thanh Dung

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Son, Deputy Secretary and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, said that the city's young people have the privilege of studying, growing and contributing in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

Nguyen Minh Son, Deputy Secretary and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, speaks at the launch ceremony. Photo: Thanh Dung

He said that pride carries not only deep emotional significance but also a political responsibility, inspiring young people to continue learning, striving and contributing to the country's development.

During the event, the organizers presented gifts to disadvantaged children, young people and workers to encourage them to overcome difficulties in their studies and daily lives.

The Youth Union also announced the establishment of several new grassroots Youth Union branches under Cluster No. 7, which covers residential communities.

Bui Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, and Le Thanh Dat, Secretary of the Trung My Tay Ward Youth Union, present decisions establishing new grassroots Youth Union branches.

Following the launch ceremony, participants took part in a range of community activities in Trung My Tay Ward, including anti-drug awareness campaigns, environmental clean-up efforts and the removal of illegal advertisements from public spaces.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Duyen, Secretary of the Trung My Tay Ward Party Committee and Chairwoman of the ward People's Council, presents gifts to disadvantaged young people. Photo: Thanh Dung

Youth Union members take part in the "Exchange Recyclable Waste for Vietnamese Products" activity during the event.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong