HCMC grants pink books to more than 5,300 homes

Ho Chi Minh City cleared obstacles for seven projects, enabling ownership certificates for more than 5,300 apartments and properties.

Meeting of Task Force 1645 to resolve obstacles to issuing home ownership certificates (Photo: SGGP)

On June 25, Task Force 1645, chaired by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang, held a working session with project developers to address outstanding issues and review the issuance of Certificates of Land Use Rights and Ownership of Residential Houses and Other Land-Attached Assets, commonly known as “pink books,” to homebuyers in commercial housing projects.

At the meeting, Task Force 1645 examined bottlenecks affecting seven projects, involving more than 5,300 apartments, houses, and land plots.

Of these, the Tan Phuoc Apartment Building in Minh Phung Ward, developed by Tan Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company, comprises two sections. Section 1 consists of three blocks, including Block A with 298 apartments, Block B, which has not yet been constructed, and Block C with 437 apartments designated for resettlement purposes. Section 2 houses the office of the Livestock Production and Animal Health Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment.

At the meeting, the developer requested the issuance of pink books for 735 apartments in Blocks A and C that have already been transferred to buyers.

Of the projects is the Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Apartment Building at 421 Tran Xuan Soan Street, Tan Hung Ward, developed by Quoc Cuong Housing Development Investment Co., Ltd.. The project comprises a 21-storey building with 152 apartments, a kindergarten, and a commercial-service area.

The others comprise Lots A and B of the Thanh Thai Apartment Building at No. 7/28 Thanh Thai Street, Dien Hong Ward, developed by Long Giang Urban Investment and Development Joint Stock Company. The project includes 708 apartments.

The Hoa Sen Apartment Complex at No. 262/20 Lac Long Quan Street, Binh Thoi Ward, developed by Saigon Trading Group One Member Limited Liability Company (SATRA), consists of 250 apartments and one commercial floor. Of the total, ownership certificates (pink books) have already been issued for 234 apartments sold to buyers. The developer has now requested that outstanding issues be resolved so that certificates can be granted for the remaining units.

The Cau Do Residential Area in Long Nguyen Ward, developed by Thuan Loi Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, comprises 2,299 land plots. Of these, 641 plots are designated for residential construction for sale or for sale combined with lease, including 365 commercial housing plots and 276 social housing plots; 1,658 plots are for real estate businesses in the form of transferring land use rights with completed technical infrastructure, allowing residents to build their own houses.

The Gia Khai Housing Area in Long Nguyen Ward, developed by Gia Khai Real Estate Development Investment Joint Stock Company, consists of 144 adjacent townhouse units, for which ownership certificates (pink books) have not yet been issued to buyers.

The TDC Plaza Apartment in Binh Duong Ward, developed by Binh Duong Trade and Development Joint Stock Company, comprises 1,265 units, including 1,212 apartments and 53 shophouses.

After hearing reports from relevant agencies on the legal status of each project, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang agreed on a plan to issue pink books to homebuyers at the above-mentioned projects.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh