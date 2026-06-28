SGGP, TOSHIKO break ground on boarding school dining hall in Tuyen Quang

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and TOSHIKO have broken ground on a new dining hall for a boarding secondary school in Tuyen Quang Province, expanding efforts to improve learning and living conditions for students in remote mountainous areas.

On June 27, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Sung Mang Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, for the construction of a dining hall at Lung Chinh Ethnic Minority Boarding Secondary School.

Vu Thi Kim Chung, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Tuyen Quang province; Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, and other delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. Photo: Do ​​Trung

The project is organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and sponsored by Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading Services Company (TOSHIKO). It is part of the newspaper's Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School) program.

Attending the ceremony were Vu Thi Kim Chung, deputy director of the Tuyen Quang Province Department of Education and Training; Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; and Ha The Nhan, director of TOSHIKO. Representatives of the Party Committee, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Sung Mang Commune, along with the school's management board, parents, teachers and students, also attended.

Continuing support for teachers and students

The Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School program, initiated by SGGP Newspaper, has become a bridge of support, helping deliver practical projects for students in remote and mountainous areas.

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Ha The Nhan, Director of TOSHIKO, present the sponsorship for the construction of the canteen at Lung Chinh Ethnic Boarding Junior High School. Photo: Do ​​Trung.

With support from local authorities and TOSHIKO, SGGP is constructing the 151-square-meter boarding school dining hall with a total investment of VND245.9 million (US$9,349). The facility will directly serve 326 boarding students.

This marks the second time the Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School program has supported Lung Chinh Ethnic Minority Boarding Secondary School.

Previously, on January 7, the newspaper's Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for School) program provided VND100 million for school facility repairs and donated 417 winter jackets to students. The total value of assistance provided to the school reached VND206 million.

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, shares her joy with the students of Lung Chinh Ethnic Boarding Junior High School. Photo: Do ​​Trung

Returning after traveling the same long and difficult mountain roads, SGGP hoped the new project will help make students' journey toward a better future a little easier.

Phan Quay Vang, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Sung Mang Commune, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Do ​​Trung

Director Vu Thi Lien of TOSHIKO's northern regional sales speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Do ​​Trung

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Phan Quay Vang of the People's Council of Sung Mang Commune expressed his appreciation for SGGP and its sponsor for returning to support the school and its students with such a meaningful project.

He pledged that local authorities and residents would supervise construction to ensure the project is completed on schedule and meets quality standards so it can be put into use for the 2026-2027 school year.

Director Vu Thi Lien of TOSHIKO's northern regional sales said the company hopes to contribute to improving learning conditions for students and will continue supporting the dreams of children in mountainous areas.

Principal Pham Van Dinh of Lung Chinh Ethnic Minority Boarding Secondary School said the school has received significant support in recent months through SGGP's efforts to connect donors with the school.

He described the assistance as a major source of encouragement that will help students in mountainous areas enjoy a safer and better-equipped learning environment, enabling them to focus on their studies.

SGGP Newspaper continues the special initiative

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said the project carries deep humanitarian significance by improving living and learning conditions for the school's 326 boarding students.

She added that through the project, SGGP, together with its partners and readers, also wished to express gratitude to the teachers who continue working tirelessly in remote mountainous schools, quietly inspiring hope among their students every day.

"This winter, upon visiting, we learned that the school has over 300 boarding students, mostly from ethnic minority communities, but the facilities, especially the kitchen and dining area, are cramped and dilapidated. We were very concerned. After sharing our concerns, we received the attention and support of the TOSHIKO leadership, so the construction of the boarding school dining hall was quickly started today. We hope that this project will contribute to improving the quality of boarding life and better care for the health of the students during their studies”, said Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong.

In the rugged terrain of Sung Mang Commune, survival is a daily battle against the landscape. Spanning more than 7,000 hectares, the commune is home to 12,000 residents from nine ethnic groups, predominantly the Mong people. In the commune, fertile soil is a luxury; the ground is mostly barren rock, and clean running water is nonexistent, leaving families dependent on the whims of rainfall. According to the school's representatives, the support from SGGP and its partners is more than just charity, it is a critical lifeline for the students and the wider community.

Vu Thi Kim Chung, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Tuyen Quang province (far right), and Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, present support to the school. Photo: Do ​​Trung

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan