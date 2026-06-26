Grassroots officials guarantee uninterrupted services amid neighborhood mergers

As local authorities rigorously merge sprawling neighborhoods, dedicated grassroots officials are working tirelessly every day to guarantee that essential public services and daily administrative operations remain completely uninterrupted.

The Executive Board of Chanh Nghia 3 Neighborhood in Thu Dau Mot Ward is coordinating with a specialized medical unit to orchestrate a comprehensive health check-up event for local residents. (Photo: SGGP)

A notebook discolored by time is always tucked safely inside Quach Lam’s bag whenever he ventures out for grassroots fieldwork. As Head of the Executive Board of Phu Loi 4 Neighborhood, his well-worn pages carefully record every circumstance requiring special attention, from disadvantaged households and solitary elderly folks to frequently flooded alleyways. For dedicated workers like Mr. Lam, this notebook inherently serves as an invaluable demographic map, painstakingly accumulated through unwavering responsibility.

Carrying his notebook, Mr. Lam headed to the park on Huynh Van Nghe Street to thoroughly discuss environmental sanitation alongside the Women’s Union. Interwoven within this dialogue were candid exchanges regarding the imminent merger of local neighborhoods. Phu Loi 4 Neighborhood, currently boasting 461 households and roughly 2,000 residents, will be strategically merged with Phu Loi 1 and Phu Loi 2 to systematically forge a massive brand-new neighborhood.

Listening intently to feedback, Mr. Lam’s face grew pensive. Having spent agonizing years understanding each household, he is inherently worried that the upcoming restructuring will inevitably trigger disruptions. “The vast majority of folks are entirely on board,” he explained. “As long as we’re assigned this crucial duty, we’ll stubbornly continue giving it our all.”

Over in Tam Long Ward, Secretary Tran Van Thanh of the Tay Hoa Long Neighborhood Party Cell still participates in dynamic residential activities daily. Whether mediating agonizing conflicts or assisting the elderly with administrative procedures, he remains actively involved.

For Mr. Thanh, beyond retaining a cherished moniker, residents genuinely care about knowing exactly who to find when issues arise. “The citizens’ pressing errands pop up every single day,” he astutely noted, emphasizing that daily tasks absolutely must be handled flawlessly despite the massive reorganization.

The on-the-ground reality clearly demonstrates that neighborhood officials remain the first responders. It appears the agonizing concern for countless cadres is that once vastly larger neighborhoods are established, merely relying on enthusiasm won’t be enough. At that specific juncture, figuring out a practical method to reassign territories and guarantee vital grassroots operations don’t suffer interruptions is absolutely crucial.

Chairman Tran Bao Lam of the Phu An Ward People’s Committee stated that the bustling locality’s 20 distinct neighborhoods will be slashed down to just 15. To seamlessly prevent disruptions to daily life post-merger, the ward is determinedly focusing on robust propaganda efforts to help citizens fully grasp the reorganization’s overall purpose. Furthermore, by explicitly delegating concrete tasks to civil servants, they guarantee administrative procedures and public complaints unfold with absolute smoothness in the end.

For Chairman Phan Cong Khanh of the Phu Loi Ward People’s Committee, the ward is perfecting a scheme to decisively slash neighborhoods from 22 down to 14. During the rigorous drafting phase, the locality placed a massive premium on inheriting historical and cultural values. This ensures naming conventions satisfy management prerequisites while vibrantly preserving the community’s profound identity.

Ultimately, streamlining fundamentally aims at constructing a leaner grassroots apparatus amidst the two-tier local government model. Therefore, the sprawling rollout process must be executed transparently to forge a remarkably high degree of consensus among the populace.

An agonizing issue that inevitably arises is the sheer workload pressure crushing the significantly larger neighborhoods. Chairman Phan Van Cuong of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee - Tam Long Ward Branch candidly shared that neighborhoods encompassing over 1,000 households inherently harbor grueling tasks. From mobilizing the masses to rolling out grassroots movements, community activities heavily burden the local cadre. Consequently, Tam Long Ward actively petitioned authorities to seriously consider deploying additional deputy positions, ensuring the apparatus operates efficiently post-restructuring.

Thoi An Ward boasts over 118,900 residents across 57 distinct neighborhoods. Vice Chairwoman Vo Thi Mong Thu of the Thoi An Ward People’s Committee informed that post-reorganization, the sprawling ward is projected to retain merely 28 neighborhoods.

The committee carefully crafted a master scheme featuring specific roadmaps to smoothly merge areas while flawlessly maintaining everyday operations. The brand-new neighborhoods have viable plans for deploying suitable personnel. Ultimately, they don’t want residents facing agonizing hurdles when accessing vital information and executing administrative procedures.

Once the reorganization wraps up, each neighborhood will be staffed by a maximum of three individuals rigorously juggling distinct titles. For densely populated areas harboring towering apartment complexes, the stringent prerequisite is implementing suitable support frameworks.

This involves strategically dividing tasks and seamlessly applying cutting-edge technology so that not a single citizen’s errand inadvertently slips through the cracks. Real-world observations indicate that as sheer scale balloons, local officials undeniably need more than burning enthusiasm. They must possess robust governance capacities, seamlessly delegate tasks, and leverage tech-savviness to keep everything running with absolute smoothness.

Chairman Van Quang Chinh of the An Long Commune People’s Committee stated that the rigorous restructuring of local hamlets is undeniably a pressing imperative aimed at drastically streamlining the apparatus and satisfying robust development demands. During the implementation, the locality proactively orchestrated public town halls to gather voter feedback. Consequently, citizens got to directly participate, providing highly pragmatic reviews. Final consultation vividly revealed that exactly 94.1 percent of households were entirely involved, with numerous hamlets achieving a flawless 100 percent consensus rate. Meanwhile, Chairman Pham Kieu Hung of the Cu Chi Commune People’s Committee noted their massive reorganization is being carefully executed to safeguard the core principle of never disrupting vital public services. Following the Master Scheme’s approval, they’ll systematically update complex demographic data and sprawling administrative boundaries. Concurrently, they’ll maintain daily operations, ensuring folks can effortlessly get their errands resolved. Over in Ba Ria Ward, Party Cell Secretary Pham Thi Nghia Hanh explained they’ll aggressively slash 21 neighborhoods down to 15. To manage the crushing workload, she firmly believes the territory should be carved into smaller residential clusters. The paramount imperative is flawlessly guaranteeing officials remain intimately close to the populace.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam