Housing support provided for residents of Ma Lang and Cho Ga–Gao project

Representatives of the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee in HCMC provided updates on temporary housing arrangements, financial assistance, and resettlement policies for households affected by the Ma Lang and Cho Ga–Gao urban renewal project.

Mr. Le Thanh Tuan, Head of the Economy, Infrastructure, and Urban Affairs Division under the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee provides updates on temporary housing arrangements, financial assistance, and resettlement policies for households affected by the Ma Lang and Cho Ga–Gao urban renewal project. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Thanh Tuan, Head of the Economy, Infrastructure, and Urban Affairs Division under the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee, announced at a press conference to provide updates on the city's socioeconomic issues held by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports on June 25.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the policy approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council under Resolution No. 59/NQ-HDND, dated June 19, 2026. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028. The project is scheduled to be handed over and put into operation in 2029.

According to Mr. Le Thanh Tuan, during the period before resettlement housing is handed over, households eligible for resettlement will receive temporary accommodation assistance in accordance with Point b, Clause 1, Article 21 of Decision No. 11/2026/QD-UBND, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on March 6, 2026.

Under the current policy applicable to Ben Thanh Ward, households with up to four members are entitled to VND8 million (US$304) per month in temporary housing support. Households with five or more members will receive an additional VND2 million (US$76) per person per month, with total assistance capped at VND24 million (US$912) per household per month.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding more complex cases, such as temporary residents, houses without valid legal documents, multiple households sharing the same address, and small business owners who lose their business premises, the representative of the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee said that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the ward to coordinate with the agency responsible for compensation, assistance, and resettlement to review and handle each case in accordance with applicable regulations.

In preparing compensation, assistance, and resettlement plans, the implementing agency will base its proposals on the results of surveys, site measurements, asset inventories, and relevant legal provisions. The draft plan will then be publicly disclosed and submitted for consultation with land users whose land is subject to acquisition, in accordance with the law.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh