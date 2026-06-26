HCMC breaks ground on nearly 6,300 social, rental housing units

The HCMC Department of Construction, in coordination with Becamex Group, commenced construction on four social and rental housing projects in the city, providing a total of 6,229 apartments on June 26.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh.

The projects include the Social Housing Zone 3 Dinh Hoa (Phase 1) with 1,178 units; Social Housing Zone 4 Dinh Hoa with 3,190 units in Chanh Hiep Ward; and two projects in Thuan Giao Ward comprising Viet Sing Zone 2 with 923 units and Viet Sing Zone 7 with 938 units.

Of the 6,229 apartments, Becamex Group plans to reserve around 1,000 units for long-term, affordable rental for workers, serving as a stepping stone toward eventual home ownership.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh noted that HCMC has been assigned a target of developing 199,400 social housing units by 2030. For the 2026–2030 period alone, the city must complete 181,257 units. He said the city is accelerating the development of rental housing in line with central government directives, viewing it both as a political responsibility and a strategic opportunity to improve social welfare for low-income residents.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Under its development plan, HCMC is expected to break ground on 59 projects totaling around 54,900 units in the third quarter of 2026, with completion targeted for 2027. Cumulatively for 2026–2027, the city will implement 78 projects with approximately 73,800 units, including 59 projects eligible for a “fast-track” mechanism designed to streamline investment and construction procedures.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Sinh urged departments, agencies, and local authorities to continue creating favorable conditions for rapid implementation of social housing projects to ensure the city meets its targets. He emphasized the importance of expanding rental housing, proactively resolving obstacles, accelerating investment procedures, and facilitating greater participation from enterprises.

Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction, speaks at the ceremony.

Mr. Nguyen Hoan Vu, CEO of Becamex Group, said the company plans to invest in an additional 2,000 housing units in the next phase. He described this as a continuation of Becamex’s long-term commitment, underpinned by the belief that every worker who lives and works in the area is also an investor in its future development.

Mr. Nguyen Hoan Vu, CEO of Becamex Group

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan