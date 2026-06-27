Over 8,000 people in HCMC take part in anti-drug campaign run

More than 8,000 officials, armed forces members and residents took part in a mass running event in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27.

As of June 27, Ho Chi Minh City responded to an online rally and mass running event marking the 2026 Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control, with the theme “United in building drug-free communes, wards and special zones.”

The event was broadcast from the central venue at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in the capital city of Hanoi and connected online with 33 provinces and cities and more than 3,300 communes, wards and special zones nationwide, demonstrating a collective commitment across the political system and society to drug prevention efforts.

Overview of the ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh City venue.

At the central venue, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Chairwoman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drugs and Prostitution Prevention and Control, and Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security, attended the ceremony.

Delegates attend the ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh City venue.

In Ho Chi Minh City, attendees included Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Major General Ta Van Dep and Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Deputy Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, along with more than 8,000 officials, civil servants, armed forces personnel and local residents.

More than 8,000 people take part in the program at the Ho Chi Minh City venue.

At the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra launched the nationwide campaign “United in building drug-free communes, wards and special zones.” She praised and expressed gratitude to the People’s Public Security forces, Border Guard and other functional forces for their dedication and sacrifices in combating drug-related crimes.

She also praised the efforts of ministries, agencies, local authorities and the public in strengthening drug prevention and control work in recent years, noting significant achievements in dismantling major transnational drug trafficking networks and improving rehabilitation and post-rehabilitation management.

Immediately after the launch, participants in Ho Chi Minh City joined a three-kilometer run along a route passing major city streets, including Le Duan, Cong Xa Paris, Dong Khoi, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton and Pasteur.

Delegates perform the launch ceremony in response to the nationwide campaign “United in building drug-free communes, wards and special zones” at the Ho Chi Minh City venue.

Major General Ta Van Dep, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, fires the starting pistol to launch the running event at the Ho Chi Minh City venue.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong