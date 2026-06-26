Nearly 109,000 HCMC residents receive health check-ups in one month

Nearly 109,000 residents in Ho Chi Minh City receive health check-ups after one month of the periodic screening program.

Doctors at An Binh Hospital conduct a medical examination for a patient. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health reported that, after one month of implementing the periodic health check-up program for residents, several localities had made significant progress in accelerating implementation, while several others had recorded fewer than 10 people receiving health examinations.

According to data updated on the Community Health Management Platform as of June 24, a total of 108,895 residents across the city underwent health check-ups during the first 31 days of implementation, from May 25 to June 24, averaging 3,378 examinations per day.

Notably, the pace of implementation has shown a steady upward trend, with the number of residents receiving health screenings increasing significantly from week to week.

While the number of people receiving health check-ups remained modest during the initial days of the program, many communes, wards, and special zones simultaneously organized large-scale screening campaigns between June 17 and 24, raising the daily number of examinations to between 4,700 and 7,700.

On June 24 alone, the city recorded 7,725 residents undergoing health check-ups, the highest daily figure since the program was launched.

Leading the city was An Nhon Tay Commune, with 8,100 residents receiving health examinations, followed by Ba Diem Commune, with 7,887. Other localities among the top performers included Tan Nhut Commune with 3,439 people, Bac Tan Uyen Commune with 3,213, Hiep Phuoc Commune with 3,091, Tang Nhon Phu Ward with 2,876, Tan My Ward with 2,802, Xuan Thoi Son Commune with 2,719, Tan Tao Ward with 2,481, and Dat Do Commune with 2,146.

However, several communes and wards have recorded very low numbers of residents receiving health check-ups, falling short of the program’s implementation targets.

Among the localities with the lowest figures, Phuoc Thanh Commune reported only three residents undergoing health examinations, followed by Minh Thanh Commune with four, An Long Commune with five, Tru Van Tho Commune with seven, Phu Giao Commune with 13, Hoa Hiep Commune with 17, Binh Chau Commune with 20, Sai Gon Ward with 24, Xuyen Moc Commune with 29, Bau Bang Commune with 34, Chau Duc Commune and Dau Tieng Commune with 45 each, Xuan Son Commune and Binh Gia Commune with 46 each, and Hoa Hoi Commune with 48, among others.

According to Associate Professor Doctor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city will enter an accelerated implementation phase during the remaining six months of 2026 to achieve its target of providing health check-ups to 100 percent of residents.

To meet this goal, in addition to expanding health screening services at local health stations, hospitals, enterprises, schools, and residential areas, as well as offering home-based examinations for disadvantaged groups, each locality is required to develop a detailed weekly and monthly implementation roadmap. Local authorities should also closely monitor progress through the management dashboard to make timely adjustments to plans and mobilize appropriate resources.

The Department of Health has called on all 168 communes, wards, and special zones to continue working closely with health examination providers while ensuring that screening results are updated fully, accurately, and promptly on the Community Health Management Platform.

Maintaining implementation progress while ensuring data quality will not only help fulfill the program’s objectives but also contribute to the gradual development of a unified health database for the city. This database will serve as an important foundation for more effective health management, forecasting, and the provision of continuous, proactive, and efficient healthcare services for residents in the years ahead.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh