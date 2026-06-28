HCMC honors 77 outstanding workers' families, calling for greater support

Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation honored 77 exemplary workers' families on June 28, highlighting the vital role of strong families in the city's development while calling for expanded welfare, housing and skill training for workers.

On June 28, Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation held the 2026 Workers, Civil Servants and Employees Family Day under the theme "Connecting with Love – Spreading Trade Union Solidarity", marking the 25th anniversary of Vietnam Family Day (June 28, 2001 – June 28, 2026).

Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee congratulates outstanding workers' families

The event was attended by Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

At the event, Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation honored 77 outstanding families of workers, civil servants and employees.

The Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee congratulated the honored families and praised the significant yet often unrecognized contributions made by millions of workers', civil servants' and employees' families who continue to support the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission speaks at the event

According to the head of the commission, each honored family represents an inspiring story of resilience, love, mutual support, responsibility and determination to improve their lives. These families serve as positive role models in promoting the humanistic values and enduring traditions of the Vietnamese family in the modern era.

He emphasized that the family holds a particularly important place in society, serving as the foundation for character building, cultural and moral values, and as a reliable source of support that enables workers to focus on their jobs, production and contributions to the city's development.

Outstanding workers' families at the event

Mr. Duong Anh Duc called on trade unions across the city to continue fostering prosperous, progressive, happy and civilized families among workers, civil servants and employees, while improving the quality of welfare benefits for union members and workers.

He also urged greater attention to meeting workers' needs for social housing, worker accommodation, childcare facilities, schools, healthcare services, and cultural and sports facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City, together with the rest of the country, is entering a new stage of development with the goal of becoming a regional center for the economy, finance, science and technology.

To achieve that goal, Mr. Duong Anh Duc said the decisive factor is people, with happy families forming the core foundation. He called on the city's trade unions to strengthen vocational and digital skills training, promote movements encouraging skilled and innovative workers, and continue reforming union activities with union members and workers at the center of their efforts.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan