HCMC to establish development research board before July 1

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has approved the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Development Research Board following a proposal submitted by the Party Committee's Organization Commission.

Under the decision, the Organization Commission has been tasked with advising on personnel appointments and issuing decisions to establish the board and its specialized subcommittees.

The Organization Commission was also tasked with drafting the board's operating regulations, proposing staffing arrangements to be managed by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and recommending policies and benefits for officials assigned to the board.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to provide office space, facilities, equipment, funding and other resources necessary for the board and its specialized subcommittees to operate effectively.

The office will also work with the Organization Commission to organize a ceremony announcing the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Development Research Board before July 1.

Once established, the board will issue its operating regulations, develop its annual work plan and identify priority research topics to support the city's policymaking and long-term development.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong