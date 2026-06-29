HCMC leader visits, encourages "Digital Summer" volunteer teams

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, and his delegation visited and encouraged volunteers participating in the "Digital Summer" campaign across Ho Chi Minh City on June 28.

The delegation presents gifts to encourage volunteers of the "Digital Summer" campaign at Residential Area 18, Phu Lam Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At Residential Area 18 in Phu Lam Ward and the Binh Tien Ward Public Administrative Service Center, volunteers from local youth organizations, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and Ho Chi Minh City Open University had been on duty since early morning to assist residents in accessing online public services, using artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and installing essential digital applications, including the HCMC Digital Citizen app, VNeID, eTax Mobile, and the Electronic Party Member Handbook.

During the visits, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong commended the volunteers' sense of responsibility and proactive efforts in working alongside grassroots authorities to help residents and Party members effectively access and utilize digital platforms.

Emphasizing that youth union members and young people are a pioneering force in the country's digital transformation, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong urged the volunteer teams to continue upholding their spirit of service and remain responsive to the needs of residents, particularly older adults and those with limited digital skills, so that every support activity delivers practical benefits.

He also discussed the challenges encountered during the implementation of their tasks and encouraged the volunteers to overcome difficulties, continue spreading the spirit of the "Digital Summer" campaign, and contribute to improving public services for residents.

Residents of Residential Area 18 receive gifts during the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong (4th, L) visits and encourages volunteers participating in the "Digital Summer" campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presents gifts to encourage volunteers of the "Digital Summer" campaign at the Binh Tien Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: sGGP)

Volunteers assist residents at the Binh Tien Ward Public Administrative Service Center.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh