HCMC to simultaneously start 10 key projects worth over VND381 trillion

Ho Chi Minh City is set to simultaneously commence construction on 10 major projects across the transport, technical infrastructure, environmental, seaport, and social housing sectors.

The design of the sea-crossing road connecting the Can Gio and Vung Tau areas (Photo: SGGP)

The projects with a total investment capital exceeding VND381 trillion (US$15 billion), creating new momentum for the city's development and the Southern Key Economic Region, aim to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, relevant agencies are expediting the completion of administrative procedures to ensure that construction begins before July 2. The investment portfolio spans multiple sectors, with transport infrastructure continuing to account for the largest share, including several projects of strategic significance for enhancing regional connectivity.

Among the most notable projects is the construction of a sea-crossing road connecting the Can Gio and Vung Tau areas with a total investment of VND93.016 trillion (US$3.5 billion). Spanning 14.06 kilometers, the project comprises a sea bridge, a tunnel, and approach roads, featuring six traffic lanes. Once completed, it will provide a direct transport link between Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region's major seaport and tourism hub, helping to expand opportunities for the development of the marine economy, logistics, and tourism.

Also scheduled for groundbreaking is the over 42-kilometer-long Ho Tram – Long Thanh International Airport urban expressway project, with a total investment of VND47.132 trillion (US$1.8 billion). Designed with six traffic lanes, the expressway will establish a key transport corridor connecting Long Thanh International Airport with the Ho Tram tourism area, thereby promoting the growth of services, commerce, and tourism across the region.

Ho Chi Minh City also plans to commence construction of the Binh Tien Bridge and Road project, with a total investment of VND6.3 trillion (US$240 million). The project is expected to strengthen connectivity between the city center and the southern part of the city while easing traffic congestion on several existing roads.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway's mainline construction component project, with a total investment of VND22.975 trillion (US$874 million), will help ease traffic congestion on National Highway 22, strengthen connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province, and facilitate cross-border trade with Cambodia.

Construction is also set to begin on the interchange connecting Rung Sac Road with the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, an approximately VND3 trillion (US114 million) project aimed at enhancing Can Gio area's connectivity to the national expressway network.

Perspective view of Binh Tien Bridge and Road Project

In the field of technical infrastructure, the Binh Duong water environment improvement project, with a total investment of VND7.211 trillion (US$274 million), will develop wastewater collection systems and pumping stations, contributing to environmental improvements in Tan Uyen, Thuan An, and Di An.

Another highlight is the Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Saigon River Public Green Space project, with a total investment of VND30 trillion (US$1.14 billion). The project will not only create extensive green spaces and large-scale public recreational areas along the Saigon River but also support the preservation and promotion of the historical value of the Nha Rong Wharf area.

On this occasion, several other infrastructure works will also be launched, including the expansion of Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, the construction of the Hoang Dieu underpass, the upgrading of Tan Thuan Bridge, and the revitalization of the Bach Dang Wharf waterfront public space.

In the field of social welfare, several social housing projects comprising thousands of apartments, including Dinh Hoa, Viet Sing, Hoang Nam Uyen Hung 2, Long Truong, and Dong Thanh, are set to break ground simultaneously. These developments are expected to help meet the housing needs of low-income residents and industrial workers.

In the maritime sector, Phase 1 of the Cai Mep Ha Port project, with a total investment of VND50.2 trillion (US$1.91 billion) and a designed capacity of approximately 11 million TEUs per year, is also scheduled to commence construction during the same period. The project is expected to enhance seaport handling capacity and strengthen the regional logistics network.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the groundbreaking ceremony for the city's key projects is expected to be held at the Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi area. The simultaneous launch of these large-scale projects is expected to provide fresh impetus to infrastructure, urban development, logistics, and social welfare, while enhancing Ho Chi Minh City's competitiveness and expanding its growth potential in the new development phase.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh