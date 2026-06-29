HCMC pilots public e-bike service to enhance Metro Line 1 connectivity

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has approved the rollout of a public electric bicycle service designed to connect the starting and end points of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

HCMC will pilot public e-bike service to enhance Metro Line 1 connectivity. (Photo: SGGP)

The project will also study a pilot of a controlled dockless e-bike sharing model, the first of its kind to be introduced in Vietnam.

The project is led by the Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR). Sunwah Loco Co., Ltd. will invest in electric bicycles, technology solutions, and system operations.

The initiative aims to provide a flexible, environmentally friendly mode of short-distance travel, enabling commuters to conveniently connect residential areas, schools, and workplaces with metro stations, bus terminals, and waterway transport hubs. The project aims to promote increased public transportation usage and decrease dependence on private vehicles.

A key feature of the pilot is its dockless e-bike system, which will be managed through geolocation technology to monitor operating zones and designated parking areas. The system is designed to prevent indiscriminate parking while maintaining urban order and improving the city's streetscape.

The pilot phase will be implemented in the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City Urban Area, Saigon Hi-Tech Park, and An Khanh Ward. The pilot's outcomes will serve as a basis for the city to refine the regulatory framework and expand the model, supporting the development of green transport, the establishment of low-emission zones, and the realization of its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Kim Khanh