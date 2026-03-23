HCMC announces traffic restrictions in Thu Thiem area from March 23 to 25

The Traffic Police Division under the HCMC Police Department announced traffic adjustments on several roads in the Thu Thiem area starting from 6 a.m. on March 23.

Thu Thiem New Urban Area, An Khanh Ward, HCMC.

According to the division, the following routes will face temporary traffic restrictions during the period:

Part of Luong Dinh Cua Street (from the Luong Dinh Cua - Tran Nao roundabout to the Luong Dinh Cua - Nguyen Co Thach intersection).

Part of Tran Nao Street (from the Luong Dinh Cua - Tran Nao roundabout to the Tran Nao - Street No. 14 intersection).

Part of To Huu Street (from the To Huu - Nguyen Co Thach intersection to the To Huu - Luong Dinh Cua T-junction).

Part of Tran Bach Dang Street (from the R12 intersection to the end of the Lan Anh residential area).

The entire Thu Thiem Bridge.

Both directions of Nguyen Co Thach Street (from the Nguyen Huu Canh roundabout at the foot of Thu Thiem Bridge to the Nguyen Co Thach - To Huu intersection).

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. on March 23 through the end of March 25, 2026, and may be lifted earlier depending on actual conditions.

Alternative routes

To avoid the restricted area, residents and motorists may travel via the following routes:

From Saigon Bridge to the Saigon River Tunnel

Route 1: Saigon Bridge - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - Mai Chi Tho Street - Saigon River Tunnel.

Route 2: Saigon Bridge - Dien Bien Phu Street - Nguyen Huu Canh Street - Ton Duc Thang Street - Me Linh Square roundabout - Vo Van Kiet Boulevard - U-turn at Ky Con Street - Saigon River Tunnel.

From the city center to Thao Dien and An Khanh Ward

Route 1: Dien Bien Phu Street - Saigon Bridge - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - U-turn before Cantavil - Thao Dien Street - Quoc Huong Street.

Route 2: Dien Bien Phu Street - Saigon Bridge - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - turn right onto Tran Nao Street - frontage road - Nguyen Van Huong Street - Quoc Huong Street.

Route 3: Saigon River Tunnel - Mai Chi Tho Street - Cat Lai overpass - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - Thao Dien Street - Quoc Huong Street.

Route 4: Nguyen Van Linh Street - Phu My Bridge - Vo Chi Cong Street - My Thuy roundabout - Dong Van Cong Street - Mai Chi Tho Street - Cat Lai overpass - Vo Nguyen Giap Street.

Traffic moves slowly along Mai Chi Tho Street and Tran Nao Street toward downtown HCMC on the morning of March 23.

From An Phu Interchange to the city center

Route 1: An Phu Interchange - Mai Chi Tho Street - Saigon River Tunnel.

Route 2: An Phu Interchange - Luong Dinh Cua Street - Luu Dinh Le Street - Mai Chi Tho Street - Saigon River Tunnel - Ky Con Street.

Route 3: An Phu Interchange - Luong Dinh Cua Street - Nguyen Hoang Street - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - U-turn - Saigon Bridge - Dien Bien Phu Street.

Route 4: An Phu Interchange - Mai Chi Tho Street - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - Saigon Bridge - Dien Bien Phu Street.

From Dong Nai to downtown HCMC

Route 1: Dong Nai Bridge - National Highway 1 - Hanoi Highway - Do Muoi Street - Pham Van Dong Street - Dinh Bo Linh Street - Dien Bien Phu Street.

Route 2: Dong Nai Bridge - National Highway 1 - Hanoi Highway - Vo Nguyen Giap Street - Mai Chi Tho Street - Saigon River Tunnel - Vo Van Kiet Boulevard.

The Traffic Police Division said that based on real-time traffic conditions, officers will adjust traffic flow management accordingly to minimize disruptions to residents’ daily activities.

Motorists traveling through the area are advised to follow the instructions of traffic police officers and choose suitable alternative routes.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan