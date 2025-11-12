HCMC aims to build Ho Tram into world-class coastal tourism hub

Ho Tram Commune boasts significant potential and advantages, positioned to become an international-class coastal tourism hub to the east of Ho Chi Minh City.

A world-class coastal tourism center

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 11, a conference on tourism development was held in Ho Tram Commune, bringing together the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Ho Tram Commune People’s Committee, and representatives from tourism enterprises.

At the conference, Ho Tram Commune leaders emphasized the area’s potential and strategic position within Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism development framework. Nguyen Tuc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Tram Commune People’s Committee, noted that under the master plan on the tourism system for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045, and the planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister, and the commune’s Party Congress Resolution for the 2025–2030 term, Ho Tram is designated to become “a world-class coastal tourism hub and a safe, friendly, and attractive destination.”

Currently, the Ho Tram area features two signature tourism products, including the golf course and the entertainment complex within The Grand Ho Tram Strip project, and the seaside observation bridge at the Bien Sang Tourism Complex.

Delegates attending the conference visit the Binh Chau–Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Tram’s strong growth stems not only from its natural landscape but also from a wave of large-scale tourism investment projects. The commune now boasts one of the highest concentrations of four- and five-star hotels and resorts in Ho Chi Minh City, with prominent names such as Le Palmier Ho Tram, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort, Madison Ho Tram, Wonderland Ho Tram, Camelina Beach Resort, Charm Ho Tram, and Hyatt Regency Ho Tram Residences.

Mr. Truong Tan Dat, General Manager of Le Palmier Ho Tram Resort, said that the company chose Ho Tram for its investment because the area offers all the elements of an ideal resort destination. Located just over two hours by car from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, it sits between the forest and the sea, allowing visitors to enjoy fresh natural air and a true sense of escape from the bustling city life. Moreover, Ho Tram has retained much of its natural beauty and has not been overly commercialized, making it well-suited for eco-friendly and nature-oriented resort development.

He added that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, the coastal road, and the Long Thanh–Ho Tram connection, will significantly shorten travel time from Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Truong Tan Dat expressed confidence that once these transport links are completed, Ho Tram will emerge as “the new coastal tourism capital” of the southern region.

According to Mr. Walt Power, Chief Executive Officer of The Grand Ho Tram, the resort complex has recently invested an additional US$1 billion to develop a new zone, bringing the project’s total investment to US$4 billion. The expansion covers more than 35 hectares and includes a five-star hotel, luxury villas, an entertainment complex, an international convention and exhibition center, and over 6,000 accommodation units capable of serving up to 18,000 guests per day. This expansion continues The Grand Ho Tram’s series of parallel development projects, with additional components planned to meet the growing demand of the tourism sector.

Explaining why Ho Tram was chosen, Mr. Walt Power said that the enterprise prioritizes destinations with beautiful beaches, and Ho Tram offers exactly that.

Ho Tram expands tourism offerings to attract more visitors

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Tram Commune, Nguyen Tuc, said that the goal for the upcoming period is to attract 8–10 million visitors annually to the Ho Tram area, with 30–40 percent expected to be international tourists.

The plan includes building a smart, green, and sustainable tourism ecosystem. Currently, the local authorities are focusing on expanding and attracting international visitors by strengthening promotional activities, fostering partnerships between hotels and travel companies, and improving infrastructure and services.

In addition, Ho Tram authorities also plan to host international music festivals, sports events, beauty pageants, professional golf tournaments, and seafood and culinary festivals and promote local specialties to both domestic and international tourists.

Investments will be made in adventure sports such as surfing, scuba diving, and sailing to attract younger travelers and create unique tourism experiences.

Upcoming initiatives include the Ho Tram Light and Sea Festival, the Ho Tram Premium Weekend resort season launch, and the Ho Tram Sea Sports and Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Ho Tram attracts billion-dollar tourism investments.

Leaders of Ho Tram commune have also put forward a series of recommendations aimed at boosting visitor numbers, extending stays, increasing tourism revenue, and enhancing the destination’s profile.

Mr. Trinh Hang, former Director of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Department of Tourism, emphasized that developing Ho Tram’s tourism sector requires accelerating the construction of transport infrastructure, including road networks and urban rail systems, in line with existing plans to better connect Ho Tram with Ho Chi Minh City and provinces nationwide.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, emphasized that in the process of advising on policies and implementing tourism development strategies for the Eastern region, Ho Tram has been identified as one of the key destinations, rich in potential and distinctive character.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism suggested building Ho Tram’s international brand as a “high-end and environmentally friendly resort destination.” This approach aims to attract investors to develop high-quality tourism infrastructure, particularly international investors and global tourism brands, to establish resorts, five-star hotels, and luxury villas offering world-class services.

Delegates attending the conference also visited several key tourist sites in Ho Tram, including the Binh Chau–Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve, the Binh Chau Minera Hot Springs resort, the five-star The Grand Ho Tram Strip project, Melia Ho Tram’s ocean-view bridge, and the Ho Tram Intersection area. These are among the most renowned tourist attractions in the region.

The site visits aimed to facilitate the development of integrated tourism products and tour routes, promoting collaboration between travel agencies and destination operators.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh