Frontline troops look to 14th National Party Congress
SGGP
Officers and soldiers stationed across the nation's border regions and islands turn their attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
As the first signs of spring reach the DK1 offshore platforms, often described as “steel fortresses,” Truong Sa Special Zone, and the country’s southernmost point, Ca Mau Cape, the heartbeat of soldiers stationed on the front lines falls in step with the country’s great national celebration.
Steadfast and unwavering at their posts, these servicemen remain at their weapons, safeguarding the nation’s skies and its sacred seas and islands.
Through their vigilance and resolve, they have expressed the shared sentiment and confidence of both the armed forces and the people as the country turns its attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a political event of paramount significance.