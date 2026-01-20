Frontline troops look to 14th National Party Congress

Officers and soldiers stationed across the nation's border regions and islands turn their attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Residents of Tay Giang border area in Da Nang City welcome the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

As the first signs of spring reach the DK1 offshore platforms, often described as “steel fortresses,” Truong Sa Special Zone, and the country’s southernmost point, Ca Mau Cape, the heartbeat of soldiers stationed on the front lines falls in step with the country’s great national celebration.

Steadfast and unwavering at their posts, these servicemen remain at their weapons, safeguarding the nation’s skies and its sacred seas and islands.

Through their vigilance and resolve, they have expressed the shared sentiment and confidence of both the armed forces and the people as the country turns its attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a political event of paramount significance.

Young soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago learn about the Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Hanoi adorned with flags and flowers for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents of Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, welcome the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Service members and residents in Truong Sa Special Zone prepare decorations for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Troops on patrol vessel BP.27.19.01 stand ready for duty. (Photo: SGGP)

Ganh Hao Border Guard Station under the Ca Mau provincial Border Guard Command inaugurates statue honoring President Ho Chi Minh and border guards, marking the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and soldiers on DK1 platforms (Photo: SGGP)

Coast guard flotillas on patrol and guard duty for Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)

Pha Long Border Guard Post under the Lao Cai provincial Border Guard Command promotes awareness of the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh