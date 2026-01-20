National

Frontline troops look to 14th National Party Congress

SGGP

Officers and soldiers stationed across the nation's border regions and islands turn their attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

1.jpg
Residents of Tay Giang border area in Da Nang City welcome the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

As the first signs of spring reach the DK1 offshore platforms, often described as “steel fortresses,” Truong Sa Special Zone, and the country’s southernmost point, Ca Mau Cape, the heartbeat of soldiers stationed on the front lines falls in step with the country’s great national celebration.

Steadfast and unwavering at their posts, these servicemen remain at their weapons, safeguarding the nation’s skies and its sacred seas and islands.

Through their vigilance and resolve, they have expressed the shared sentiment and confidence of both the armed forces and the people as the country turns its attention to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a political event of paramount significance.

2.jpg
Young soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago learn about the Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
3.jpg
Hanoi adorned with flags and flowers for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
4.jpg
Residents of Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, welcome the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
5.jpg
Service members and residents in Truong Sa Special Zone prepare decorations for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
6.jpg
Troops on patrol vessel BP.27.19.01 stand ready for duty. (Photo: SGGP)
7.jpg
Ganh Hao Border Guard Station under the Ca Mau provincial Border Guard Command inaugurates statue honoring President Ho Chi Minh and border guards, marking the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
8.jpg
Officers and soldiers on DK1 platforms (Photo: SGGP)
9.jpg
Coast guard flotillas on patrol and guard duty for Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)
10.jpg
Pha Long Border Guard Post under the Lao Cai provincial Border Guard Command promotes awareness of the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Frontline troops 14th National Party Congress border regions and islands

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn