HCMC accelerates progress on major transport projects

The HCMC People’s Committee Office issued a notice on the afternoon of January 14, summarizing Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong’s conclusions on the implementation progress of several key projects across the city.

HCMC speeds up progress on four gateway BOT projects.

Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee instructed relevant departments and agencies to maintain maximum focus and coordinate closely to ensure that all projects meet the conditions required for submission to the HCMC People’s Council as planned.

For the Binh Tien bridge and road project, the city assigned the Binh Hung Commune authorities to promptly approve adjustments to the 1/5,000-scale planning for the Southern New Urban Area and the 1/2,000-scale planning for Zone 11A – Functional Area 11, to be completed before January 30, 2026.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with appraising the feasibility study of Subproject 1 and submitting it to the HCMC People’s Committee for approval no later than January 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the Department of Construction must urgently evaluate and advise on the approval of the feasibility study for Subproject 2, ensuring full compliance with legal, technical, and schedule requirements.

Regarding the project group scheduled for submission to the HCMC People’s Council, departments have been asked to finalize the dossiers for the following works: upgrading and widening Vinh Loc Road; construction of Thu Thiem Bridge No.4; the Cat Lai – Phu Huu inter-port route connecting to the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway and Ring Road No.3.

All comments from the City Appraisal Council and the Economic–Budget Committee of the HCMC People’s Council must be reviewed, incorporated, addressed in full, and completed in January 2026 to ensure timely submission to the nearest council meeting.

For the East–West (Vo Van Kiet) arterial road extension from National Highway 1 to Long An Province, the Department of Planning and Architecture has been assigned to review and update the route alignment in the amended master planning scheme. The Department of Construction will finalize the pre-feasibility study and submit it to the HCMC People’s Committee before February 25, 2026.

In addition, the HCMC People’s Committee tasked the Department of Finance with reviewing the list of projects in the Party Committee’s Action Program to proactively prepare investment planning. The Transport Board is responsible for completing adjustment dossiers and proposing investment policies for several priority routes to maximize investment efficiency and meet the city’s transport infrastructure development needs in the coming phase.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan