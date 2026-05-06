HCMC surveys public opinion on effectiveness of two-tier local government model

Ho Chi Minh City is conducting an online survey of officials, Party members and residents to evaluate the effectiveness of the two-tier local government model.

The Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is conducting an online survey of officials, Party members and residents living and working in the city to assess the effectiveness of the two-tier local government model after nearly one year of implementation in Ho Chi Minh City.

The survey also aims to gather public concerns and identify bottlenecks during the operation of the two-tier governance model, in order to propose timely solutions and strengthen public trust.

The survey is being carried out online from now until May 8.

Public servants at Ben Thanh Ward handle administrative procedures for residents.

Together with the localities across the country, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented the two-tier local government model since July 1, 2025. The survey focuses on public assessments of the performance of the two-tier system, adaptation to the new names of administrative units (wards/communes), perceived advantages of the model, the effectiveness of digital transformation and online public services, as well as coordination between city and commune levels in addressing local issues.

By Thu Huong – Translated and edited by Huyen Huong