Innovative model supports university dreams of grassroots self-defense militia

Militia members of Cau Kieu Ward are taking advantage of their lunch break to review their lessons

After participating in the military parades and marches commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Huynh Yen Phi continued her commitment to the permanent militia force in Cau Kieu Ward. During her service, Phi received support from her unit and benefactors to further her education.

For Yen Phi, the joy stems not only from the financial assistance for her studies but also from the profound emotion of seeing a seemingly distant dream of attending university unfold right before her eyes. Raised by her grandmother since childhood in financially challenging circumstances, her educational journey was not always smooth. There were times when the dream of college was merely a secret kept in her heart. Currently, Phi is majoring in languages, aspiring to apply her communication and expressive skills to her duties at the unit.

As for Duong Ngoc Han, prior to joining the unit, she had successfully passed the entrance exam for HCMC Open University. Upon receiving the news of financial and educational support, Han was deeply overjoyed and moved. Coming from a family with elderly, retired parents, this assistance has partially alleviated the economic burden on her household. Currently, Han is in charge of clerical and office work at the unit. Whenever she has a class schedule, she reports it so the command can arrange her time accordingly.

Similarly, Nguyen Hoang Duy, a sophomore at HCMC University of Transport, is among the soldiers receiving educational support. The Ward Military Command keeps track of his class schedule to assign appropriate tasks, creating conditions for Duy to fulfill his duties while keeping up with the university curriculum.

Balancing work and study, these young individuals frequently encourage one another to maintain discipline, study diligently, and accomplish assigned tasks. Textbooks placed beside duty logs and study sessions after completing missions weave a beautiful narrative about today’s militia soldiers, who are dynamic, responsible, and perpetually eager to contribute more.

Behind those study hours lie the considerable concerns of grassroots military personnel. Deputy Commander of the Cau Kieu Ward Military Command Senior Lieutenant Le Truong Linh shared that having been a militia member himself, he thoroughly understands that to maintain a long-term commitment to the unit, each soldier requires not only a profound sense of responsibility but also a continuous dedication to learning and improving their qualifications.

Working alongside the permanent militia force, he noticed that many young individuals possess excellent discipline, are dedicated to their work, and harbor a desire for a long-term career in the military environment. However, their difficult family circumstances hinder their educational pursuits, while local military and defense duties increasingly demand that grassroots militia forces acquire greater professional skills, knowledge, and demeanor.

Recognizing this reality, the Cau Kieu Ward Military Command established the model “Supporting militia members in pursuing education to enhance their qualifications.” This initiative aims to facilitate opportunities for militia officers and cadres to study and elevate their cognitive and educational levels. Consequently, it contributes to the effective execution of local duties and cultivates a source of young cadres and party members within the militia force.

Encouraged and guided by the leaders of the HCMC Command, supported by the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Cau Kieu Ward, the Ward Military Command proactively connected with benefactors to mobilize support for the soldiers’ continued education. Currently, each militia member receives a direct monthly allowance of VND6 million (US$228). Regularly on the 2nd of each month, the unit monitors their academic progress and results, conducts an evaluation meeting, and disburses the financial support.

Besides, the unit assigns officers to supervise every member, tracking their class schedules, academic performance, and work progress here. Each militia member is responsible for reporting their class schedule. While outside of class hours, they must be present at the unit to carry out their assigned duties.

“To ensure these young people can balance their academic and work schedules, the unit must calculate and make scientific, suitable arrangements that guarantee the unit’s overall mission,” stated Senior Lieutenant Le Truong Linh.

The model “Supporting militia members in pursuing education to enhance their qualifications” in Cau Kieu Ward demonstrates a humane approach to building grassroots forces. Caring for militia members entails not only ensuring their immediate working conditions but also accompanying their dreams, capabilities, and long-term developmental paths.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam