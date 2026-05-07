HCMC moves to secure construction material supplies for key projects

HCMC has rolled out a new plan to secure construction material supplies for major infrastructure projects while promoting greener and more advanced production technologies.

Engineers and workers accelerate construction on Package XL5 of the HCMC Ring Road 3 project on January 2.

The plan, issued on May 7 by the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, implements Directive No.03-CT/TW of the Secretariat on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the management and development of construction materials in the new period.

Under the roadmap, the city will continue reviewing and streamlining administrative procedures related to construction material management and the exploitation of minerals used in material production, creating more favorable conditions for businesses operating in compliance with regulations.

HCMC will also formulate and implement a construction material development strategy through 2030, with a vision toward 2050, aimed at unifying oversight of investment, production, and trading activities across the sector.

A key priority is the establishment of a citywide digital database and mineral resource mapping system to ensure synchronized management of material sources, including stone, filling sand, and sea sand. Authorities expect the system to improve supply regulation efficiency and reduce dependence on external material sources.

The city is also studying special mechanisms and inter-regional coordination frameworks to secure sufficient filling materials for nationally significant infrastructure works located in HCMC.

According to the plan, ensuring stable construction material supplies is considered a critical political task directly tied to the leadership capacity and governance effectiveness of Party committees and local administrations at all levels. Authorities will focus on resolving institutional bottlenecks, planning inconsistencies, and shortcomings in inter-provincial coordination to accelerate resource mobilization for transport infrastructure and other national flagship projects.

HCMC is simultaneously accelerating digital transformation in the sector through the deployment of GPS-based monitoring systems and electronic receipts in mining and transportation activities. The measures are designed to strengthen oversight of material origins, cargo loads, and resource losses.

The city also pledged to tighten administrative discipline and accountability, linking organizations and individuals directly to the effectiveness of material supply management and project implementation progress. Officials responsible for delays, avoidance of responsibility, or disruptions in supply chains will face strict penalties.

Inspection and enforcement efforts will likewise be intensified, with authorities vowing to crack down on violations related to construction materials and mineral exploitation, including environmental pollution, hoarding, and price manipulation in the building materials market.

In parallel, HCMC is encouraging businesses to invest in research and technological innovation, particularly in the production of environmentally friendly and high-tech construction materials. The city aims to increase localization rates while promoting low-emission, energy-efficient manufacturing technologies that utilize recycled materials, industrial waste, excess heat, and renewable energy. Authorities are also encouraging organizations and individuals to study and assess the use of sea sand in infrastructure development projects, provided it meets technical standards and environmental protection requirements. The plan additionally emphasizes stronger cooperation among government agencies, universities, and enterprises to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of operating in a modern industrial environment.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan