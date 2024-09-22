Weather

Hau River tides in Can Tho City reach warning level 3

Tides on Hau River in the centrally-run city of Can Tho reached 2.08 meters this morning, 0.08 meters above the warning level 3 in recent days.

That caused flooding in various streets along Ninh Kieu Wharf. Water has risen to get into many of the homes on Ngo Quyen Street.

Water has risen rapidly to get into many of the homes on Ngo Quyen Street, affecting people's daily life and bussiness.

According to the Meteorological and Hydrological Center of Can Tho City, this is the highest water level during the tidal wave. It is forecast that water levels will gradually decrease in the upcoming days.

At the same time, localities are busy in the fields to rescue inundated rice crops.

Numerous ripe rice fields are inundated.

On September 22, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thai Nghiem informed that persistent rains, associated with rapidly rising flood water, flattened numerous rice fields.

The agricultural sector is coordinating with localities to mobilize rice harvesters from cooperatives to quickly support farmers in harvesting the remaining rice crops.

Besides, localities are also urged to reinforce dikes and farmers need to pump out water to save their ripe paddy fields.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

