Hanoi ranked first among worst air-polluted cities in world

The capital city of Hanoi and much of the Northern region are experiencing days with very poor air quality, seriously affecting human health, notably the elderly, children and people with respiratory disease.

Thick layers of fog cover the capital city of Hanoi.

Via the Air Visual apps for monitoring air quality and providing real-time pollution levels in the world, the air quality index (AQI) of the capital city of Hanoi reached the purple level of 229 at 7 a.m. on March 5 being “very unhealthy” for human health.

With the AQI value, Hanoi was ranked the most air-polluted city in the world following Air Visual’s ranking.

Besides, the environmental monitoring system of the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment showed that various areas of Hanoi saw poor air quality in the range of 152 to 260, notably in the area of the Vietnam Agriculture Academy in Gia Lam District with AQI value of 405.

The functional agency said that the phenomenon was due to thermal inversion along with fog and smoke blankets from vehicle exhaust, industrial parks, construction works and so on.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

