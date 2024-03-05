Weather

Rain likely to occur in HCMC, Southern region

Meteorologists said that moist wind blowing from the East would bring thunderous dark sky with heavy clouds and a 40 percent likelihood of rain in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region.

Ho Chi Minh City sees thunderous dark sky with heavy clouds. (Photo: Quoc Anh)

At noon on March 5, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City plummeted to 32 degrees Celsius.

On February 5 morning, the sky in the Northern provinces and cities of Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hai Phong and Hanoi was still hazy due to dense layers of fog, reducing visibility to less than 100 meters in many places even when it is not raining.

The streets of Hanoi are enveloped in dense fog. (Photo: Van Phuc)

By 11 a.m., the sky in the capital city of Hanoi was clear with a hint of sunshine so the visibility improved.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting this morning issued a warning of fog across the Northeastern region and the capital city of Hanoi tonight.

Recently, heavy fog has affected flights to and from the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi due to low visibility, resulting in congestion at other airports.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

