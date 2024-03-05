Weather

Fog shrouds Northern region on March 5

This morning, on March 5, thick fog blanketed several areas in the Northern region, reducing visibility and bringing an end to yesterday's rain.

Since early this morning, Hanoi residents have faced dense fog enveloping tall buildings and creeping onto the streets. Despite the absence of rain, the temperature remains chilly at 19 degrees Celsius.

Fog in Hanoi on March 5

Some air quality monitoring organizations assert that Hanoi's air quality index has plummeted to the world's worst level. However, meteorological experts caution that these indices may not be precise, as heavy fog does not necessarily signify poor air quality.

It is foggy in Hai Duong, Hai Phong, and Nam Dinh this morning.
Hai Duong City of Hai Duong Province on the morning of March 5

The forecast indicates a return of fog in Hanoi and the Northern region tonight through early tomorrow morning, March 6, and again on March 7, before dissipating due to the arrival of a new cold air mass.

Fog in Huu Lung, Lang Son Province on March 5
Fog appears in the suburbs of Hai Phong City.

International weather forecasting centers suggest that although fog may persist in Hanoi early in the morning, it will give way to sunshine by noon and afternoon, with temperatures rising rapidly and peaking during this period, possibly reaching 31-33 degrees Celsius in Hanoi, then gradually decreasing from tomorrow onwards.

On March 5, the entire Southern region and the Northwestern area of the Northern region continue to experience hot weather.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao

