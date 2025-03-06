Hanoi experiences unseasonal cold air

In the early morning of March 6, an overcast sky enveloped the capital city of Hanoi with chilling temperatures of 14-15 degrees Celsius and scatted rains.

An unseasonable cold air brought strong northeasterly winds. The Northern mountainous provinces such as Ha Giang, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Quang Ninh also experienced strong winds and heavy rain overnight.

Residents wore warm clothes, helmets and gloves when going outside.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, this cold air mass has already spread the Northeastern and North-Central regions as well as parts of the Northwestern region. On March 6, the cold wave will continue to spread and trigger showers and severe cold in mountainous areas.

A satellite image captured at 7:30 a.m. on March 6 showing the movement of cold air and cloud masses. (Source: Windy)

From March 7, under the impact of additional cold waves, temperatures in the Central region will drop further. In areas of Dong Hoi (Quang Binh) and Dong Ha (Quang Tri), morning temperatures could fall to 17-18 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city of Hanoi, the lowest temperatures during this cold spell are expected to range from 13-15 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below 8 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

The Northern and North-Central regions will remain cold.

Severe cold in the midland and Northeastern mountainous areas may persist until March 8.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong