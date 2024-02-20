Hanoi experiences fog, humidity again

The rising temperature, combined with residual cold air, has caused a humid condition with humidity levels reaching 80-82 percent and above.

Drizzle and fog persist, along with recurring humidity in Hanoi, as captured in a morning snapshot on February 20 on Hoa Ma Street.

This morning, February 20, in Hanoi, there was drizzle with fog covering the lower layers beneath thick clouds. However, the rising temperature, combined with residual cold air, has caused a humid condition with humidity levels reaching 80-82 percent and above.

Numerous residents have expressed discomfort with this humid weather. Nevertheless, international meteorological agencies forecast that by noon and afternoon today, Hanoi could experience clear skies again, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and expected to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by tomorrow noon, February 21.

According to meteorological data, yesterday, February 19, many areas in the Northwest of the Northern region, the North Central region, and especially the Southern region experienced hot and relatively high temperatures.

Specifically, at measurement points in Phieng Lanh, Song Ma, Yen Chau, and Phu Yen (Son La Province), temperatures ranged from 34.4 to 37.1 degrees Celsius. In Hoa Binh, it reached 33.3 degrees Celsius. In the Central region, the highest temperatures were recorded in Tuong Duong (Nghe An) at 36 degrees Celsius, Quy Chau (Nghe An) at 35 degrees Celsius, Tuyen Hoa (Quang Binh) at 35 degrees Celsius, and Nam Dong (Thua Thien Hue) at 34 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, the highest temperatures were recorded at Cat Tien (Lam Dong) with 34.5 degrees Celsius, Tay Ninh with 35 degrees Celsius, Bien Hoa (Dong Nai) with 35 degrees Celsius, Tan Son Nhat (Ho Chi Minh City) with 35.5 degrees Celsius, Dong Phu (Binh Phuoc) with 36.6 degrees Celsius, and Cao Lanh (Dong Thap) with 35 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that from the night of February 20 to February 28, there will be scattered rain in some places in the Northern region, accompanied by early morning fog and sporadic light fog, with sunny skies in the afternoon. However, there will be hot weather in some places in the Northwest on February 21 and 22. Around February 23 to 24, the Northern region will experience rain, followed by a return of cold weather from February 24.

So, it won't be until the end of this weekend that Hanoi and the Northeastern region actually put an end to the humid conditions with the arrival of cold air.

From Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue, scattered rain is expected in some areas, along with early morning fog and sporadic light fog, followed by sunny skies in the afternoon. However, in the Western parts of the North Central region, some areas may experience hot weather on February 21 and 22, with thunderstorms anticipated from February 24 onward.

In other regions, sunny conditions are forecasted during the day, with the Southeastern region continuing to experience hot weather; no rainfall is expected at night.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha