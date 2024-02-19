Heatwave to last over ten more days in HCMC

From February 20, the heatwave is anticipated to spread widely across the country, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius in numerous regions.

Hanoi experienced morning traffic congestion on February 19th, with the weather being less cold but showing signs of humidity.

In HCMC and the Southeastern region, temperatures may climb even higher, reaching 36-37 degrees Celsius.

On February 19, in the Northern region, various areas in the Northwest like Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai, and Hoa Binh, saw sunny weather and rising temperatures, while localized heatwaves occurred in the North Central region, particularly in the Western part of Nghe An Province.

However, in Hanoi, the Red River Delta, and the Northeastern region, there was only a slight increase in sunlight, with many places remaining overcast and experiencing drizzle. Damp conditions, especially in Hai Phong, Hai Duong, and Quang Ninh, were noted. Residents in Thai Nguyen, Hai Duong, and Hai Phong reported slight “sweating” on floors, walls, and household items indoors.

Yet, meteorological agencies predict that from February 20 onwards, temperatures in the Northern and North Central regions will rise further, potentially extending the heatwave to many areas.

Temperatures in Hanoi may reach 34-35 degrees Celsius. This heatwave is expected to persist until around February 25 or 26, when a cold air mass is anticipated to arrive, leading to a sudden temperature drop in the Northern region.

On February 17, the temperature in Thu Duc City (Ho Chi Minh City) surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. This surface temperature is equivalent to 36 degrees Celsius measured inside a Stevenson Screen.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and meteorological experts, the ongoing heatwave in HCMC and the Southern region is forecasted to continue for at least another ten days. During this period, temperatures in HCMC may soar to 36-37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and late-afternoon.

With minimal rainfall and prolonged sunshine throughout the day, the heat and dry conditions increase the risk of fires. It is essential for residents to remain vigilant and monitor electrical appliances and sources of fire.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha