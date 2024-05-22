Weather

Halo around sun seen in various places in North

SGGP

A halo around the sun appeared in various places in the Northern region like Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and the capital city of Hanoi at noon on May 21.

Images captured that the sun was surrounded by concentric rainbow circles.

Hai Phong City and Hai Duong Province were the best places to see sharp images of the rare phenomenon.

According to scientists, this is a normal natural phenomenon, called a solar halo.

A halo is a ring of light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds.

Head of the Hanoi Astronomy Club Vu The Hoang indicated that this is a normal natural phenomenon which ever appeared in many locations.

Recently, this phenomenon appeared in Lang Son Province and Dong Nai Province on April 18 and May 20.

Images captured that the sun was surrounded by concentric rainbow circles in various places.

img-9337-4018.jpeg.jpg
img-9333-8488.jpeg.jpg
img-9336-9408.jpeg.jpg
By Phuc Van - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

concentric rainbow circles solar halo various places in North a normal natural phenomenon

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn